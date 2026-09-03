Transfers Who Will Make Their Pitt Debut Against Miami (OH)

The Pitt Panthers had a busy offseason in the transfer portal. A lot of talent was lost, but there was also a lot of new players gained that can contribute to the team starting from the first game.

The first depth chart of the season showed that every returning starter from the 2025 roster was rewarded with their starting spot intact. They will be joined by a lot of new transfer additions.

Pitt is taking on the Miami RedHawks for their season opener at Acrisure Stadium. Miami (OH) may be a MAC school, but they have been a force in their conference for the past few years and are a tougher team compared to Pitt's last three season-opening opponents.

The new transfers will make their debuts in the traditional gold-blue-gold look for the the season opener, a uniform combo Pitt wore in every home game but one last season.

Defense

Pitt's defense already has an advantage going into the game. Miami (OH) is starting Kansas transfer David McComb, who hasn't seen any snaps of action in his collegiate career, due to their starter Thomas Gotkowski being injured.

Pitt's linebacker room has been its strong spot in recent years, and Purdue transfer Alex Sanford Jr. beat out returning player Cameron Lindsey for the starting money linebacker spot. Memphis transferDeMarco Ward got the backup star linebacker position, so he could likely see the field as well.

The others in the linebacker room are returning players, led by senior Braylan Lovelace.

Auburn transfer Raion Strader won one of two starting spots at cornerback. Strader will start alongside returning player Shawn Lee Jr.

On the defensive line, Tulane transfer Eliyt Nairne and Illinois transfer Jeremiah Warren could both make their debuts as they are listed as backups on the depth chart.

Offense

On the offensive side, the Panthers had a lot of work to do in improving what was an inconsistent unit at times last season.

Penn transfer Netinho Olivieri won the left tackle starting position. He may be making the jump up from the Ivy League to a Power Four conference team, but clearly the coaching staff thought he was good enough for the job.

In the wide receiver room, Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight is listed as one of two options for the starting spot in the depth chart. Pitt has a good track record with Western Carolina transfers, so hopefully Knight can continue that legacy.

Oklahoma transfer Carson Kent will be starting at tight end for the Panthers. Kent only caught three passes for 26 yards in his lone season with the Sooners, but he did appear in all 13 games, including the program's College Football Playoff game. UAB transfer Elijah Lagg will be his backup.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Carson Kent (86) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind returning sophomore running back Ja'Kyrian Turner is Western Kentucky transfer La'Vell Wright. Boosie Turner was a standout player for Pitt last season, but it's important to not overuse any running back as they take some of the most hits out of any offensive position.

Special Teams

The Panthers are rolling out a new squad of special teams players.

Western Illinois kicker Antonio Chadha won the starting spot over NAU transfer Sam Hunsaker.

Idaho State transfer Gabe Russo will be the team's starting punter. Purdue transfer Justin Schmidt is going to serve as Pitt's long snapper.

Pitt is also playing Cam Sapp, who redshirted last year, as the team's returner for both kickoffs and punts.

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