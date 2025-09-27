Pitt Makes QB Change vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers decided to make a change at quarterback late in the game vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
Pitt pulled starting quarterback Eli Holstein following a costly interception midway through the first quarter of the Panthers' ACC opener. Western Carolina/Oklahoma transfer Cole Gonzales entered the game in relief.
Holstein completed 14-of-26 pass attempts for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 19 yards on seven carries, before being pulled. His second interception led to a Louisville touchdown, and his first interception came at the goal line - two major swings in a close game.
Holstein has been up and down throughout his Pitt tenure, but this season, it's largely been down.
He entered the day having completed 58-of-88 pass attempts for 822 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, which doesn't paint the full picture.
Holstein has turned the football over in all four games this season, and his decision making, especially in the red zone, has left little to be desired.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, who has previously let offensive coordinators make the decision when it comes to the starting quarterback, talked about Holstein's play this week.
"We'd like him to be perfect," Narduzzi said. "He's not going to be. But big-time players make those plays in big-time games. And we've got to make those plays. That goes down to execution. We've got to make the play when we have somebody open."
Pitt trailed 34-27 when Holstein was pulled, and a missed fourth down from the Gonzales-led offense has the Panthers facing another loss.
Pitt could have a legitimate quarterback competition on its hands entering the bulk of ACC play.
