WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Discusses Offensive Analytics

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is old-school, but he touched on the use of analytics and more in his latest press conference.

Karl Ludwig

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi breaks down his rationale when it comes to utilizing analytics to make fourth down decisions.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi breaks down his rationale when it comes to utilizing analytics to make fourth down decisions.
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are less than 48 hours from a Week 2 matchup against Central Michigan on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media Thursday for the final time before kickoff.

Narduzzi spent a large portion of his weekly sit-down talking about his view on analytics and how he uses a combination of his gut instincts and advanced statistics to figure out how to operate offensively. He also touched upon Central Michigan's offensive scheme, Eli Holstein's ability to deal with blitzes (and how he would approach game planning for Holstein) and more.

Pitt and Central Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday, and the broadcast will be on ESPNU.

Narduzzi will lead the Panthers onto the field Saturday morning for the final time before the Backyard Brawl next Saturday.

Published
