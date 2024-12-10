Pitt DB Announces 2025 Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have an important piece of their secondary return for the 2025 season, bolstering that position group.
Pitt redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle announced on Twitter that he is returning for the 2025 season, marking his sixth and final with the program. Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, had their symbol at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in that return.
Battle played cornerback for Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 25 miles southwest of Atlanta and committed to Pitt in the Class of 2020.
Rivals ranked him as a four-star, the No. 37 cornerback and No. 36 recruit in Georgia, while 247Sports ranked him as a three-star, No. 62 at his position and No. 68 in his state.
He would play in all 11 games on special teams and as a reserve cornerback as a true freshman in 2020, making seven tackles (five solo). He had a season-high three tackles (one solo) in the win over Austin Peay in the season opener.
Battle played in seven games in the 2021 season in a similar role, with nine tackles (eight solo) on the season. He had a season-high four tackles in the season opener win vs. UMass and then three tackles in the loss to Western Michigan at home in Week 3.
He played in the first three games of the 2022 season, making six tackles, with five of them coming in the season opener win vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.
Battle suffered an injury after those games that kept him out for the rest of the season, allowing him to earn a medical redshirt. He also didn't play at all in 2023, due to an injury he suffered in preseason camp.
He finally came back in 2024 and had his best season for Pitt, playing in 11 games and starting 10 of them at cornerback. He only missed the 24-19 defeat to Virginia in Week 11 and came off the bench in the 24-20 loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, both at home.
Battle made 36 tackles (27 solo), one tackle for loss, eight passes defended and a forced fumble in the 73-17 blowout win vs. Youngstown State at home in Week 4. He also finished with a season-high seven tackles (six solo) and the tackle for loss in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7 at home.
He also played in 547 snaps, sixth most on the Pitt defense and the second most of a cornerback.
His return means that he and redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy will make 2025 their second year starting together. He'll also return with fellow redshirt senior defensive back Tamon Lynum at cornerback too, with the Panthers having a strong veteran presence there next season.
Pitt ends their season against Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, on Dec. 26 at 2:00 p.m.
