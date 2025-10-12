Pitt Legend Makes Bold Statement on Desmond Reid
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers legend LeSean McCoy had very high praise for Desmond Reid after his performance against the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
"I’m ready for the convo Desmond Reid best all around college football player n the country," McCoy wrote on X.
Reid accounted for 201 of Pitt's 476 total yards in the 34-31 win over Florida State. He also recorded two of the four touchdowns the offense scored.
This is Reid's first game since the Week 3 loss to West Virginia. Reid exited the game in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. He missed the last two games against Louisville and Boston College.
Reid was on the availability report again this week. He was listed as questionable on the initial report and upgraded to a game-time decision on gameday. Reid finished the game with 12 carries for 45 yards and led the Panthers in receiving with eight catches for 155 yards and two scores.
Reid has been previously recognized for his abilities as an all-purpose back. Last season he was named an All-American by ESPN and the Football Writers Association of America. He was also named an All-ACC First Team as a returner and an all-purpose back and an honorable mention as a running back.
But being called the "best all-around college football player" by none other than a running back like McCoy is a different kind of recognition.
McCoy played two seasons at Pitt and accumulated 2,816 yards, 35 touchdowns, averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 112.6 yards per game. Had he stayed in college longer, he could have rivaled Tony Dorsett's numbers.
McCoy went on to have a long and storied NFL career, where he went to six Pro Bowls, was named to two All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls. He rushed for 11,102 total yards, 73 touchdowns, averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 65.3 yards per game.
McCoy was recently nominated to join the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Reid will look to add on to his impressive career at Pitt. He has 2,222 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in just two seasons. As a senior, Reid has at least six games remaining with the Panthers.
