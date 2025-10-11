Pitt Defeats No. 25 Florida State After Strong Second Half
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mason Heintschel led the Pitt Panthers to a 34-24 road win over No. 25 Florida State for the first road win of the season. The Panthers were down 21-14 at halftime and outscored the Seminoles 20-10 in the second half.
Heintschel made his fair share of rookie mistakes, but was able to overcome them. He went 21-for-29 passing, for 321 yards, two touchdowns and threw two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 64 yards.
Ja'Kyrian Turner also shined in his homecoming game. The Florida native had 10 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Desmond Reid made his long-awaited return, and he was a difference-maker. He had 10 carries for 38 yards and eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
The Heintschel and Reid connection started immediately. The two connected three times for 29 yards on an impressive first drive of the game.
The Panthers drove 75 yards in 15 plays with three fourth down conversions and a 10-yard rushing touchdown by the freshman running back, Turner. Heintschel was 5-for-5 passing with 44 yards.
Pitt's defense forced Florida State into an early third down situation, but a deep pass drew an interference call by Rashad Battle, and a 33-yard run by Gavin Sawchuk put the Seminoles in the red zone. They eventually punched it in on a quick pitch to Caziah Holmes.
The Panthers responded with a couple of big plays from Heintschel. He hit Turner for a 17-yard gain but missed him wide open two plays later for what would have been another big play. However, the 18-year-old freshman stepped up into the pocket and fired over the middle to convert on a third-and-11, a play later.
Pitt capitalized on the conversion three plays later on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Heintschel to Reid.
The defense committed another pass interference penalty to start the next Seminoles possession, but it was in null after a big 8-yard loss on third down, forced by Kyle Louis.
Kenny Johnson made a dumbfounded error on the punt return and called for the fair catch on his own 2-yard line. Heintschel was able to escape the shadow of his own end zone on a 16-yard scramble, but he was later sacked on third down.
Florida State took advantage of the good field position from the punt and scored in six plays. Pitt bit on two screen passes for 29 yards to set up a 33-yard touchdown from Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos to Micahi Danzy.
Heintschel threw his first career interception three plays into the new drive. He was looking deep for Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, and his jump ball was intercepted on the Florida State 30-yard line by Earl Little Jr.
An unsportsmanlike penalty on the Seminoles backed them up half the distance to the goal, and they wound up going three-and-out. The Panthers regained possession on the 26-yard line after freshman safety Josh Guerrier blocked the punt.
Heintschel and the Panthers' offense squandered the field position when Johnson slipped and fell near the end zone, and Heintschel fired it right for Edwin Joseph for his second interception in as many possessions.
Florida State took over with 1:26 remaining in the half and drove 63 yards in five plays. Castellanos then made a spectacular play, evading a sack by Louis and somehow finding Landen Thomas on a 25-yard touchdown for a 21-14 lead.
Florida State started the second half with the ball but went three-and-out with a sack by Nick James on third down. Pitt then quickly drove down the field with a short pitch and catch between Heintschel and Reid that turned into a 50-yard gain.
The Panthers had a third-and-14 in the red zone and Heintschel evaded a sack and found Reid wide-open in the end zone to knot the game at 21-21.
Ousmane Kromah had a big 22-yard run for the Seminoles to set them up at the Pitt 29-yard line, but the drive stalled and Florida State settled for a 34-yard field goal.
Heintschel made two chunk plays with a 20-yard scramble and a 21-yard pass to Raphael "Poppi" Williams, but he took an 18-yard sack and had to punt after a short gain on third-and-28.
Florida State went 33 yards on six straight carries to end the third quarter with a 24-21 lead. The Seimioles ran four more times to start the quarter until Shadarian Harrison punched the ball away from Holmes and the Panthers recovered it at midfield.
Heintschel hit Reid again on the first play for a gain of 35 yards, but the drive also stalled, and Pitt tied it up with a 28-yard field goal from Trey Butkowski. Pitt quickly got the ball back after another three-and-out by Florida State.
Heintschel found Johnson for the first time of the afternoon on a 42-yard catch and run, but the Panthers only picked up six more yards to set up Butkowski's 34-yard field goal to give them a 27-24 lead.
The Seminoles went three-and-out for the fourth time, and Pitt took over with just over six minutes remaining in the game. Heintschel hit Williams for a gain of 15 and then was stripped on a scramble, but a very fortunate bounce went to Turner for a gain of 30.
Heintschel then made a sidearm pass, while under pressure, to Turner to put the offense in the red zone. Florida State uses two timeouts, and the Panthers hit the dagger with a 3-yard run by Turner for his second score of the game.
Florida State kept the game alive after a four-play, 75-yard drive in just 43 seconds with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Castellanos. But the Seminoles failed to recover, and Pitt ran out the clock four plays later to secure the 34-31 win.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Florida State
- Pitt Star RB Available vs. No. 25 Florida State
- Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. Florida State
- Pitt DB Not Playing vs. Florida State
- Pitt Secondary Could Play at Full Strength vs. No. 25 FSU
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt