WATCH: Pitt Releases Hype Video for Backyard Brawl
If you ask Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi, there likely isn't anything that needs to be said when it comes to getting his team amped up for the Backyard Brawl.
The Backyard Brawl is one of the greatest rivalries in college football, entering its 108th matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, and it's the last Brawl until 2029. So, there is an added level of anticipation - and determination.
Pitt even released a hype video narrated by All-American linebacker Kyle Louis.
"Let me tell you something about pressure," Louis said in the video. "People always say that pressure turned coal into diamonds, but that process takes millions of years. And all we got is 60 minutes. But we ain't talking about that kind of pressure. We talking about the bright lights. Hostile environments. The type of game you dream of playing in. See, pressure turned the ordinary into the legendary. And there's really only one thing you can do to become legendary in 60 minutes, apply pressure and win."
Louis has recorded 11 tackles (four solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery this season, and of course, he's coming off one of the best defensive seasons in college football.
He racked up 101 tackles (45 solo), 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three pass breakups and a forced fumble - including 13 tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup against WVU.
Louis played sparingly in the Brawl in 2023, racking up three tackles in a reserve role, and as one of the team leaders who return to Morgantown for a second chance, he will be counted upon to make the sort of impact he did last season.
Pitt and West Virginia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, one of the biggest games of the day, and with the upcoming hiatus, the game means that much more for both sides.
Louis, who had the game-sealing interception last season, will look to be even better in this season's Brawl.
