Pitt Secondary Could Play at Full Strength vs. No. 25 FSU
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers face a great offense from No. 25 Florida State in their Week 7 matchup on the road and could have some of their best defensive players ready for it.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Pitt defensive backs, sixth year Tamon Lynum, redshirt senior Javon McIntyre and redshirt sophomore Cruce Brookins, who Pitt listed as "Questionable" on the first injury report, are all game-time decisions and could still play vs. Florida State.
McIntyre has played all five games for the Panthers at free safety, but just 14 defensive snaps total the past two games, with just five snaps in the 34-27 loss to the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5 and nine snaps in the 48-7 win over the Boston College Eagles at home in Week 6.
He played all 92 snaps in the 31-24 loss to West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Week 3 and most snaps in the wins over Duquesne in Week 1 and Central Michigan in Week 2, both at Acrisure Stadium.
Fifth-year defensive back Kavir Bains-Marquez played 83 snaps in place of McIntyre vs. Louisville and started vs. Boston College, as the UC Davis transfer may need to have another big game for Pitt vs. Florida State.
Brookins started all five game for the Panthers this season at strong safety, but only had 18 snaps vs. the Eagles before missing most of the game.
He has been a crucial part of this Pitt defense, with 33 tackles (18 solo) and two pass breakups, which included a season-high 14 tackles vs. WVU.
The Panthers will likely rely on both true freshman Josh Guerrier and redshirt freshman Allen Bryant, if Brookins and McIntyre are both absent, as the two each played more than 20 snaps vs. the Eagles.
Lynum has only played the first two games of the season vs. Duquesne and Central Michigan and has not played in the past three contests.
Pitt has had both redshirt sophomore Shadarian "Drip" Harrison and freshman Shawn Lee Jr. will likely see crucial snaps, if Lynum can't play. Harrison has started the past four games at cornerback and Lee has only made one start vs. West Virginia, but has seen significant snaps all five games.
Harrison has 22 tackles (15 solo) on the season and made his first interception in his college career in the win over Boston College.
Lee has 12 tackles (all solo), two sacks and one pass breakup in his first collegiate season.
Sixth-year Rashad Battle is healthy and ready for this game and will serve as one of the starting cornerbacks for the Panthers.
