Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Central Michigan
The Pitt Panthers are bringing out their classic home uniforms for a Week 2 matchup against Central Michigan this weekend.
Pitt unveiled its gold-blue-gold pairing for the game. The helmets will be gold with a blue Cathedral stripe down the center, the jerseys will be blue with gold numbers and the pants will be gold with a blue Cathedral stripe down the leg.
Blue Hicks, coming off a two-touchdown performance against Duquesne, modeled the combo.
It's the first ever matchup between Pitt and Central Michigan in either team's history.
"They’re a tough football team," Pat Narduzzi said Monday. "They are blue-collar. Played them in the past, Northern Illinois. Actually, at Michigan State we played Central. We actually traveled up to their place one year. They had music blaring, more speakers and fake music than I’ve ever seen in my life. Loudest place I’ve ever seen for not being that big a place."
Central Michigan head coach Matt Drinkall is in his first season with the Chippewas following a lengthy tenure as an assistant at Army.
Central Michigan escaped with a 16-14 win against San Jose State on Friday night, with kicker Cade Graham nailing a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.
The Chippewas utilize a sort of option offense, making use of three different quarterbacks, and Narduzzi expects a difficult challenge.
"They’re going to play with three quarterbacks," Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. "If you’re out there watching, you’re not going to say, 'What happened with the quarterback? Did he get hurt?' They play with three. They played with three at Eastern Washington all the time.
"They have packages for all three offensively. They do a bunch of different stuff. They like to line up and pound you, okay? That’s what they want to do. About a 70% run football team. They’re going to line up in a lot of two tight ends, three tight ends, a little bit of the one tight end stuff that is college football nowadays."
Pitt and Central Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday, and for those not in attendance, the matchup will be broadcast on ESPNU.
