Freshman Pitt WR Applauds New Position Coach
When asked about the big-time speed and playmaking ability Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell has added to the offense, backup quarterback Julian Dugger beamed about the talent he’s surrounded by.
“All the speed, it's nice to have,” Dugger said during Tuesday’s press conference available on YouTube. “When they come in, just learning the offense, but once everybody gets it, it's a lot easier just having those guys running around, play football fast. It's just like second nature to them.”
Among the new crop of explosive pass-catchers is early-entry freshman receiver Tony Kinsler.
“For the most part, it's been good,” Kinsler said on Tuesday. “The speed, it's not too fast, especially once you get adjusted. It's just a matter of learning the playbook and knowing what you're doing, knowing your assignments, executing your assignments, and just stuff like that.”
“For me, it's just learning to playbook,” Kinsler said. “Making sure I get my depth on routes. Making sure all my routes and stuff are polished. Making sure I beat defenders one-on-one, just stuff like that.”
In his opinion, what has Kinsler shown the Pitt quarterbacks throughout spring camp?
“I'll say my drive, wanting to beat the person in front of me, for the most part," Kinsler said. "I don't like losing reps at all. From every practice, I take what I can do better, look at film, try to see what I can improve on. That, for the most part, I'm pretty sure they like that.”
*In the above highlight reel, Kinsler wears No. 17 in blue
Judging his comments on Coach JJ Laster, it’s clear that Kinsler quickly took a liking to his position coach.
“It's been great (learning from Coach Laster). I love that guy," Kinsler said. "He tells me everything I've done wrong. He tells me everything I've done right. He's a really good coach. He makes sure all the receivers in the receiver room is doing their assignments, making sure everybody is in meetings on time and stuff like that. He's a really good coach. Yeah.”
Kinsler is among several newcomers to the receiver room, including another early-entry freshman and three additions from the transfer portal.
Despite the unique mix within the reconfigured position group, Kinsler feels cohesion has been generally strong.
“We have a good relationship,” Kinsler said. “We never had…any problems in the receiving room. We all come together, we all communicate. We all communicate on the field if we need to…”
“(Kenny Johnson's) leadership, he's definitely a leader in the receiver room," Kinsler added. "He helps out the younger guys, he helps out the new guys. He's overall just a leader in the receiver room.”
Kinsler and the Pitt offense will wrap up spring camp on Saturday in the Blue-Gold Game at Acrisure Stadium.
