Pitt vs. Boston College Kickoff Time Announced
PITTSBURGH — The kickoff time and television network for the Pitt Panthers' Week 6 matchup against Boston College have been announced.
Pitt will host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 4, at noon on the ACC Network, the conference announced.
The Panthers are coming off their first bye week of the season, and a much-needed one at that. The last time Pitt played a football game was against the West Virginia Mountaineers, where it lost in the Backyard Brawl 31-24 in overtime after holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Star running back Desmond Reid also suffered an injury in the first quarter of the game and did not return.
Boston College is 1-2 so far this season. The Eagles' lone win was against Fordham in Week 1. Since then, they have lost 42-40 to Michigan State and 30-20 to Stanford for their first ACC loss of the season.
Boston College will also host 3-1 California at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network this week before facing the Panthers.
The Eagles have been a threat through the air with former Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan and wide receiver Lewis Bond. Lonergan has completed 73% of his passes this season for 991 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. Bond leads the team in receiving with 29 catches, 275 yards but has yet to find the end zone.
What has held Boston College back so far on offense is the ground game. The Eagles have just 220 rushing yards and are averaging 73 yards per game. The leading back, Turbo Richard, averages 3.7 yards per carry and has two touchdowns.
The last time the Panthers and the Eagles faced one another was last season, with Pitt falling 34-23 on the road. The last time Pitt defeated Boston College was at home in 2023, 24-16. The Panthers also lead the all-time series 18-16 and are 10-7 at home.
Pitt begins ACC play this week when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals at noon on ESPN2. Louisville is 3-0 and has wins over Eastern Kentucky, James Madison and Bowling Green.
