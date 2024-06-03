Pitt Faces Longshot Odds to Win National Title

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers are unsurprisingly low down on the national championship odds totem pole.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sidelines against the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are facing extremely long odds to win the 2025 College Football Playoff, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

The Panthers sit as peers with Arkansas, Iowa State, Liberty, Michigan State, North Carolina, Rutgers, South Carolina and rival West Virginia, who all have 1,000/1 odds to lift the The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy when it's all said and done at the end of this season.

Six teams in the ACC, including two on the Panthers' schedule this season - Florida State (25/1), Clemson, Miami (40/1), N.C. State (150/1), Louisville (200/1) and Virginia Tech (300/1) - have better odds of winning it all than Pitt.

These odds shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's followed this program over the past year. Pitt has suffered a dramatic fall from grace since winning 20 games over two seasons from 2021 to 2022. 2023's 3-9 record was not only a massive step back but the worst of the Pat Narduzzi era. What followed were some high-profile transfer exits, with seven players who started multiple games last season heading for the portal and even more having graduated.

The Panthers helped fill some of those holes with transfer portal additions of their own and they believe some younger players are ready for steps forward. But with the entire offensive coaching staff and a key piece of the defensive coaching staff being turned over two, there are more questions than answers right now for Pitt.

The path for any team to make a run at a national title is as wide as it's ever been in college football's more than 100-year-old history, but Pitt is still facing an uphill battle to make the first ever 12-team college football playoff and win its 10th national title.

