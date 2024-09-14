Pitt Inactive Players vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team will face their rivals West Virginia in the Backyard with a few of their players inactive for the matchup.
Sixth year linebacker and Ohio transfer Keye Thompson was wearing street clothes during the Panthers warmup, but changed into uniform with no pads prior to kickoff. Thompson played in the first two games and served as backup mike linebacker behind sixth year linebacker and captain Brandon George.
Thompson was a standout with the Bobcats for the last few years. He earned Third-Team All-MAC honors in 2022, where he had a team-high 96 tackles (45 solo), with 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Thompson had an even more impressive 2023 campaign for the Bobcats as well. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022, with 94 tackles (42 solo), with 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Thompsons's absence today means the Panthers will need sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass to step up. Bass played in 10 of the Panthers contests and started in one game as a freshman in 2023. In his start against Wake Forest, he played Star Linebacker and finished with three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons was also dressed in uniform with no pads and is set to miss his third consecutive game. Injuries have haunted Fitzsimmons during his Pitt career as he missed five game in 2023 as well.
Fitzsimmons was supposed to make a difference for the Panthers' defensive line but will have to continue to look in other directions at the defensive line position.
Freshman defensive lineman Ty Yuhas also did not warm up. The former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout was not expected to play much for the Panthers this season, but, obviously, still not ideal.
Yuhas was a top high school player in the state of Pennsylvania for Central Catholic in 2023. He was rated as high as the 31st best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports.
Freshman defensive back Nigel Maynard was seen in a sling during pregame warmups as well. Maynard wasn't expected to play much in 2024, but still a blow to the Panthers' defensive back depth.
Maynard was a standout for his high school Stewarts Creek and had 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions in his senior season. He was rated as highly as the 27th best prospect in Tennessee by On3.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia
- Pitt Students Camp Overnight For Backyard Brawl
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. West Virginia
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Pepperdine
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt