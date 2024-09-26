Pitt QB Gifted Truck for Impressive Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has had a sensational 2024 season so far and he is receiving recognition from the media and locally as well.
Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, managed to get Holstein a brand new pick-up truck, using their partnership with Delaney Automotive Group, which has locations in Indiana, Greensburg and State College.
The truck is a white 2024 Toyota Tundra, which starts around $39,365 MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price).
Holstein has led Pitt to their first 4-0 record since 2000 and finished their non-conference undefeated for the first time ever, as the program joined the Big East in 1991 after historically playin as an independent.
He is also the first Pitt quarterback to win his first four starts since Dan Marino went 4-0 in 1979.
Holstein completed 30-of-40 for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout win over Kent State in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31.
He struggled early on in his first road test vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 7, just 5-of-14 for 46 yards midway through the third quarter and Pitt was down 27-6. He would lead three touchdown drives and then the last drive, which set up the winning field goal for redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to win 28-27.
Holstein started off well vs. West Virginia, but struggles in the second half led to Pitt facing a 34-24 deficit with less than five minutes remaining.
He would complete a 40-yard pass on 2nd-and-30 to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds in the endzone to cut the lead to three. He then took advantage of a quick three-and-out and led the team down the field again, allowing redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. to score from one yard out and win the Backyard Brawl.
Holstein starred again in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State at home on Sept. 21, completing 16-of-24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
He has completed 87-of-129 passes for 1,186 yards, 12 touchdowns to two interceptions and 189 rushing yards plus two touchdowns on the ground. He ranks second, third and fourth in the ACC with passing touchdowns, total passing yards and passing yards per game, respectively.
Holstein has won four straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors and is the first Panthers quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in the first four games of a season since Rod Rutherford in 2003, when he completed 16 and had legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as an option.
Pitt and Holstein will have their first bye week before traveling to face North Carolina for a noon kickoff on Oct. 5.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt G Amsal Delalic Suffers Hand Injury
- Pitt Wrestling 2024-25 Season Schedule Released
- Pitt Features as Sleeper for CFB Playoff
- Pitt Football Offers 2026 Alabama Commit
- Pitt Volleyball Sweeps UMBC, Finishes Non-Conference Undefeated
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt