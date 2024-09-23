Pitt Snap Count vs. Youngstown State Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers took control from the start in their 73-17 win over FCS opponent Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium in their non-conference finale.
The win for the Panthers keeps them undefeated in non-conference play for the first time ever, as they joined the Big East conference for football in 1991. It also improves their record vs. the Penguins to 5-1 all-time, including 3-0 under head coach Pat Narduzzi, defeating them at home in 2015 and 2017.
Pitt Snap Count vs. Youngstown State
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-48
Nate Yarnell-15
Running Back
Daniel Carter-31
Derrick Davis Jr.-20
Che Nwabuko-12
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-48
Konata Mumpfield-38
Kenny Johnson-29
Censere "C.J." Lee-28
Daejon Reynolds-27
Zion Fowler-El: 6
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)-6
Cameron Monteiro-6
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-35
Jake Overman-19
Malachi Thomas-10
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-57
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-57
Center Lyndon Cooper-57
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-57
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-57
Right Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-6
Right Guard Ryan Caretta-6
Left Tackle Tai Ray-6
Left Guard Jackson Brown-6
Center-Terrence Moore-6
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-29
Chief Borders-29
Jimmy Scott-28
Sincere Edwards-28
David Ojegbe-13
Zach Zollers (Walk-On)-12
Maverick Gracio-1
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson-36
Francis Brewu-28
Elliot Donald-26
Jahsear Whittington-18
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-16
Thomas Aden (Walk-On)-6
Nick James-4
Linebacker
Brandon George-57
Rasheem Biles-40
Kyle Louis-37
Jordan Bass-27
Nick Lapi-24
Jeremiah Marcelin-13
Cameron Lindsey-6
Davin Brewton-6
Cornerback
Tamarion Crumpley-36
Ryland Gandy-32
Rashad Battle-30
Tamon Lynum-29
Noah Biglow-13
Safety
Cruce Brookins-41
Donovan McMillon-35
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-35
Javon McIntyre-22
Jesse Anderson-13
The big win over an FCS team allowed many players to get snaps on offense and defense that didn't play in their comeback wins over Cincinnati on the road on Sept. 7 and West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Redshirt freshman wide receivers in Zion Fowler-El and walk-on Benny Haselrig made their first appearances of the season. Haselrig made his first ever appearance in college and made one reception for seven yards.
Panthers sixth year Ryan Jacoby sat out vs. the Penguins, while redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown got six snaps at left guard his first apperance of the season. Sixth year Jason Collier Jr. made 57 snaps at left guard in his second start of the season for the Panthers.
Redshirt freshman Zach Zollers made his first appearance for the Panthers with 12 snaps at defensive end.
Sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace sat out the game vs. Youngstown State, allowing freshmen Jeremiah Marcelin, Davin Brewton and Cameron Lindsey to all make their first ever appearance for Pitt.
Redshirt freshman Cruce Brookins led Pitt with 41 snaps at safety, while redshirt Tamarion Crumpley led with 36 snaps at cornerback, including adding a pick-six.
