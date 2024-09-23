Pitt Women's Basketball Hosts 2025 International Duo
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball has hosted a number of recruits for official visits so far this offseason, including two Class of 2025 international players most recently.
Pitt had forward Meredith Venner and wing Megan Hollingsworth on official visits this weekend, with the coaching staff loving the players' height and length, which would provide great value for the program going forward.
Venner plays for The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, Miami Suns on the Nike EYBL Circuit and also for the Colombian National Team.
She came off the bench in four games at the 2024 FIBA South American Women's Championship in Chile from Aug. 31-Sept. 7., averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, as Colombia finished in third place. She gained experience playing against 20 to 30 year old adults at just 17 years old herself, helping her for collegiate level basketball.
Venner also played in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's Americup in her native Colombia, June 17-23. She ranked second on the team averaging both 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, helping Colombia make the quarterfinals.
She starred in the 2023 FIBA South American U17 Women's Championship in Bucaramanga, Colombia from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, as she averaged an astounding 19.3 points and 16.0 rebounds per game, most of any player in either category. Her play led Colombia to a second-place finish in the tournament.
Venner also has prior experience with the Colombian National Team at the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament, which took place Nov. 9-12, 2023.
She is a great rebounder and has an understanding of where to position herself on both sides of the floor to get extra possessions for her team. She also is a good defender overall, making steals and blocks at ease with her 6-foot-2 frame.
Hollingsworth hails from Canada plays for Captial Courts Academy in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA), where she averaged 10.6 points per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the foul line.
She also played for Kia Nurse Elite 17U on the Nike EYBL Circuit this past summer as well.
Pitt has two commitments in the Class of 2025 in guard Theresa Hagans, who plays for Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C., and wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
The Panthers hosted guard Isis Johnson Musah on an official visit Sept. 6-8, as well as the No. 31 guard in the country in Nylah Wilson on an official visit last weekend with Hagans. They also have forward Danielle Osho coming in for a visit, who has the Panthers in her top six schools.
