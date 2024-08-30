Inside The Panthers

Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Declared Ineligible

Pitt Panthers running back Rodney Hammond was declared ineligible to play in 2024.

Pittsburgh Panthers Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) sprints around North Carolina Tar Heels defensive line during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will not have one of their running backs for the 2024 season, as the program announced that Rodney Hammond is ineligible in a press release. He is still a part of the program and practicing with the team.

Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary. He committed to Pitt on Nov. 21, 2019, with 247Sports ranking him as a three-star, No. 51 athlete and No. 18 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals had him at No. 13 in his state and No. 38 running back in the Class of 2021. 

He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl. 

Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.

He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards. 

Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi named Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid as the starter for their season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium.

Redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. will serve as the back-up and earn a bulk of the carries in the new up-tempo, fast paced spread system that offensive coordinator Kade Bell installed this offseason. Sixth year Daniel Carter will work as the third string running back.

