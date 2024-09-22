Pitt Receives Votes in AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers recevied votes in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll following a 4-0 start and a 73-17 blowout win over Youngstown State in Week 4.
Pitt received 50 points in the US LSBM Coaches Poll, the third most of any team outside the top 25. Washington State had 94 and Indiana had 67, just ahead of Pitt at No. 26 and No. 27.
The Coaches Poll has a voting process system that gives 25 points to the team in first place and then a point less for each spot through No. 25.
Pitt is one of eight ACC schools to receive votes in the coaches poll. No. 9 Miami is the highest ACC ranked team, moving up two spots, No. 15 Clemson up four spots after a blowout of NC State and No. 17 Louisville up three spots after a win vs. Georgia Tech.
Three other ACC teams received votes in the Coaches Poll with Boston College at 15 points, Duke at 14 points and SMU at four points.
Pitt had 37 points in the latest AP Poll, putting them at No. 30, behind Washington St. at No. 26 with 67, Indiana at No. 27 with 63, Boston College at No. 28 with 55 and UNLV at No. 29 with 53. SMU was the other team to receive votes in the AP Poll with 2.
Miami moved up one spot to No. 7, and both Louisville and Clemson moved up four spots to No. 15 and No. 17, respectively.
Pitt scored 70 points for the first time since a 77-7 blowout of FCS opponent New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2021.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein completed 16-of-24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while also making nine carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
He would have had 100 yards, if not for taking a 17-yard sack, but still finished with the most rushing yards for a Pitt quarterback since Chad Voytik, when he had 118 yards on 19 carries in a 21-16 win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 16, 2014.
The 4-0 record is the first time that the Panthers have finished undefeated in non-conference play and also the first 4-0 start since 2000.
Pitt will have a bye week this week and then travel to face North Carolina in their ACC opener on Oct. 5.
