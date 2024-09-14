Pitt Starting Lineup vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their starting lineup vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium.
Offense
Quarterback-Eli Holstein
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Konata Mumpfield
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Wide Receiver-Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver-Daejon Reynolds
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Branson Taylor
Left Guard-Ryan Jacoby
Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Ryan Baer
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Nick James
Defensive Tackle-Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Rasheem Biles
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Javon McIntyre
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Cornerback-Rashad Battle
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
Sixth year Ryan Jacoby comes back into the starting lineup at left guard after missing the last game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Fellow sixth year Jason Collier Jr. filled in for him, after Jacoby suffered an injury late in the season opener on Aug. 31.
The Panthers also named five starting wide receivers in sophomore Kenny Johnson, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds.
Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles will get his first start of his young career. He starts at money linebacker over fellow sophomore Braylan Lovelace, who started the first two games for the Panthers.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal will start again at defensive tackle along with redshirt sophomore and Indiana transfer Nick James for Pitt. Redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson started at defensive tackle last week vs. Cincinnati.
Pitt will keep redshirt freshman Eli Holstein stays in at starting quarterback for his first Backyard Brawl. He has thrown for three touchdowns each in the first two wins and completed 10-of-11 passes for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, leading to an historic comeback.
Junior running back Desmond Reid will also make his first start in the Backyard Brawl after starring for the Panthers the first two games of the season.
He rushed for 145 yards and a 46-yard touchdown, plus a 78-yard punt return for a score in the win over the Golden Flashes. He then had 19 carries for 148 yards and six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown vs. the Bearcats, becoming the first Panther to have more than 100 yards in rushing and receiving in a game.
