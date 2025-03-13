Offer Report: New Pitt OLB/Edge Recruit Joshua Pittman
A notable offer was extended by the Pitt Panthers amid the beginning of spring camp.
On Wednesday, 2026 outside linebacker/edge Joshua Pittman out of Suffolk (Va.) King’s Fork High School announced that he’d added Pitt to his growing offer list.
That group of college options includes Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Additionally, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, and Temple round out his list.
It’s unclear whether Pittman will add Pitt to his spring visit plans. So far, he’s announced plans to visit North Carolina in March 22, Wake Forest on March 23, Virginia Tech on March 29,
Pittman also has an official visit set at Virginia Tech for May 30 - June 1.
Whether he’s operating out of a stand-up wide nine, with his hand in the dirt situated outside shade on a tackle, or anywhere else on the edge in his outside linebacker/stand-up edge role, Pittman is a powerhouse.
The rising junior packs a punch on power rushes, overwhelming pass protection through a bull rush at times. He shows an effective long-arm technique, and his overall speed and agile nature combined with consistently proper pad level combine for quick-triggered pass rush moves, carving up tackles with his hands and finesse.
So, there’s a well-roundedness within Pittman’s attack off the edge, as shown in his junior season highlights on Hudl.
Without question, edge players among front-seven prospects should be considered a priority for the Panthers in the 2026 class.
It’s why this new scholarship offer makes plenty of sense for the ACC squad, and it’s why Panthers fans should keep an eye on Pittman through the 2026 cycle.
