SMU Could Lose Starting QB for Pitt Game
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers will travel this weekend to face the No. 20 SMU Mustangs, who may not have their starting quarterback.
Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee announced that redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings is questionable to play against the Panthers on Nov. 2.
Jennings threw an interception in the fourth quarter of the Duke game on Oct. 26 and suffered a low hit, forcing him into the medical tent. He did come back out and helped lead SMU to a 28-27 win in overtime.
He had a poor game, overall, against the Blue Devils, completing 13-of-24 yards for 258 yards and a touchdown, but turning the ball over five times, with three interceptions and two fumbles.
Redshirt junior Preston Stone started the season for the Mustangs at quarterback, but Lashlee named Jennings the starter from their fourth game onward, after an 18-15 loss to BYU at home in Week 2.
Stone started the entire 2023 regular season for SMU, completing 206-of-344 passes, 59.9%, for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdown to six interceptions, before suffering a late injury. This allowed Jennings to showcase his talent, leading SMU to 26-14 win over Tulane in the AAC Championship game.
Jennings has had a good season so far, completing 110-of-171 passes, 64.2%, for 1,594 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. He has also led SMU to a 5-0 record and 4-0 in the ACC, which includes a 66-42 win over rival TCU at home in Week 4 in his first start and also a 34-27 win over then ranked No. 22 Louisville on the road in Week 6.
“Our guy’s availability is up in the air,” Lashlee said. “We got a bunch of guys beat up and most of them practiced today, not all of them, but even Kevin, not 100 percent sure he’s cleared yet. Just like them, they got a capable guy, we have a capable guy in Preston.
Pitt also may not have their starting quarterback ready to go, as head coach Pat Narduzzi didn't confirm if redshirt freshman Eli Holstein would start, after he departed the Syracuse game early in the fourth quarter.
Holstein ran 13 yards on a quarterback keeper and went hard out of bounds after a tackle from Orange redshirt junior safety Duce Chestnut. He went into the medical tent and then left and went into the locker room.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell took over for Holstein for the rest of the game in his absence.
This may potenitally put both Yarnell and Stone against each other, as two backups looking to get their team the victory in an intense, ranked matchup in primetime.
