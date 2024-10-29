Pitt's Jordan Addison Explains Cryptic Message After Vikings Loss
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison made a recent cryptic message that spurred rumors that he was displeased with his franchise
Addison posted an Instagram story this past weekend that read "Free 3" on it, referring to his uniform number. Some took this as wanting a trade, but Addison clarified that he came up with the phrase while playing with Pitt, has used it since then and posted a screenshot of it to clear up any confusion.
"I think I came up with that in in 2020 fall camp at Pittsburgh," Addison said. "So that's where that started. People got to do their homework before they start saying stuff."
The Vikings took Addison with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had a great rookie season. He played in all 17 games, starting 14 contests, and had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.
Police arrested Addison near Los Angeles Airport (LAX) on July 12 on suspiscion of driving under the influence (DUI), after the found him asleep at the wheel and his car blocking traffic lanes. Police also arrested Addison on July 20, 2023 for speeding and reckless driving, going 140 mph in a Lamborghini Uris on Interstate 94 in Saint Paul, Minn. before training camp.
Addison has had a smaller impact this season, with 14 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in five games. He also suffered an ankle injury in the first game of the season, forcing him to miss the next two contests.
He hails from Frederick, Md. and came out as a four-star athlete from Tuscarora High School in the Class of 2020, committing to Pitt.
Addison made a program-record 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, earning him First Team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors, as well as winning the Biletnikoff Award, designating the best wide receiver in college football.
His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns that season both rank second in Pitt history, behind fellow Biletnikoff winner Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
His work with Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led to some incredible moments throughout the season. Pickett would also set the program record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, 4,319 and 42, respectively.
Addison's best game came against Virginia in the home finale in Week 12. He made 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns, with his last touchdown coming on a 62-yard catch-and-run to seal the ACC Coastal Title. His catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns rank third, seventh and tied for most in a game in Pitt history, respectively.
He would leave Pitt the following season, controversially, to go to USC, where he had a fine season, but not as spectacular as 2021.
He finished his two seasons at Pitt with 160 receptions, 2,259 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving touchdowns ranking sixth and tied for sixth most in Pitt history, respectively.
