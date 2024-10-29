Pitt Battles Big 12 in Latest Bowl Projections
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will battle off against Big 12 opponents in their latest bowl projections this postseason.
Four national writers placed Pitt in the in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28, which features an ACC opponent vs. a Big 12 opponent. Pitt played in it once in 2001, known then as the Tangerine Bowl, as they stopped future NFL star quarterback Phillip Rivers and NC State, winning 34-19.
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN and Brent McMurphy of Action Network both put Pitt up against TCU, while Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Brad Crawford of 247Sports have Pitt facing off against Iowa State.
The Panthers have played the Horned Frogs just once, which saw them lose 13-3 at Pitt Stadium to their No. 16 ranked opponent on Oct. 24, 1959.
TCU is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 this season. They have wins against Stanford, Kansas and Utah on the road and both Long Island and Texas Tech at home. They have losses against rival SMU on the road and both UCF and Houston at home.
The Panthers and Cyclones met up once in the 2000 Insight.com Bowl, now the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, in Phoenix at Bank One Ballpark, now Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks play. The Cyclones came out victorious 37-29 in that sole meeting.
Iowa State is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12, ranking No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, with one ranked win over then No. 21 in rival Iowa, 20-19 in Week 2. They are one of eight remaining undefeated FBS teams, along with Pitt.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put Pitt vs. Oregon State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, an ACC vs. Pac-12 bowl that Pitt has never played in.
The Panthers first faced off against the Beavers in the Insight Bowl, now the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and won in a blowout, 38-13, highlighted by a fantastic diving touchdown catch from legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
Oregon State would get revenge in the infamous 2008 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, which saw them win 3-0 over Pitt. Both teams combined for 20 punts and five turnovers in the contest, which was the lowest scoring bowl that didn't end scoreless.
Pitt is 7-0 after a 41-13 blowout of Syracuse in Week 9, serving as their best start to a season since 1982. They will travel to face No. 20 SMU in Dallas on Nov. 2 in Week 10, their first ranked matchup of the season.
