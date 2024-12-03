Pitt Places Five on All-ACC Teams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers placed five players on the All-ACC teams after the end of the 2024 regular season.
Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back.
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He has 151 carries for 797 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 47 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns and 12 punt returns for 148 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 10 games this season.
Reid ranks second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game. Only North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton ranks higher at 160.19 all-purpose yards per game in the ACC.
Panthers redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis also earned All-ACC First Team honors, starting all 12 games at Star or outside linebacker.
He made 96 tackles (41 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Pitt senior defensive back Donovan McMillon earned All-ACC Second Team honors in his final season with the program.
He had 108 tackles (51 solo), along with seven pass breakups, one forced fumble in the Week 3 win vs. West Virginia and one interception on the season in the opener vs. Kent State. He also had a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the win vs. Cincinnati.
McMillon also had 105 tackles last year, making him the first Pitt player to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since linebacker Scott McKillop did it in 2007 and 2008.
Pitt duo in sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles and redshirt senior placekicker both earned All-ACC Third Team honors.
Biles started eight of 11 games at Money linebacker and made 77 tackles (42 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception return for a touchdown vs. Syracuse in Week 9 and seven pass breakups.
Sauls had a fantastic 2024 season, going 18-for-21 on field goals, with one blocked. He made his first 13 attempts, before missing a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter of the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10.
His 49-yard field goal in the first quarter for Syracuse in Week 9 was his 13th straight field goal dating back to 2023, which set a new school record for most consecutive field goals. This eclipsed the previous record of 12, that both Chris Ferenick in 1995 and Conor Lee in 2007 set, and he had 15 consecutive he made before that miss vs. SMU.
He also made five 50+ yard field goals, with the 57-yarder he made at the end of the first half in the road loss to Boston College in Week 14 marking the most in a season for a field goal kicker.
Three Pitt players also received an All-ACC Honorable mention in redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Nick James and seniors in tight end Gavin Bartholomew and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
James transferred in from Indiana and played in 11 games, starting 10 of them. He finished with 19 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss and one pass breakup on the season.
Bartholomew finished his senior season in 2024 with a career-high 37 catches for 303 yards and tied his career-high with four touchdowns.
He had a season-high five catches for 59 yards vs. Kent State in the season opener. Bartholomew grabbed one touchdown each in the home losses to Virginia in Week 12 and Clemson in Week 13 and then two touchdown catches in the road loss to Boston College in Week 14, his first multi-touchdown game.
Mumpfield had 52 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns, starting all 12 games. He earned ACC Wide Receiver Honors in the win vs. Cincinnati, making five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
