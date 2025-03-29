Buccaneers DL Returns to Pitt Spring Camp
During his three seasons as a starter on the Pitt Panthers defensive line, Calijah Kancey recorded 93 combined tackles, including 52 solo takedowns, 35 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
Departing in 2023 for the NFL Draft, where he became a Day One pick, Kancey left Pittsburgh a two-time First Team All-ACC selection (2021, 2022), and following the 2022 season, he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a unanimous All-American.
His senior season was particularly notable, as the Miami native recorded 31 total tackles, 14-and-a-half tackles for loss, and seven-and-a-half sacks.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to select Kancey with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the draft.
For returning defensive lineman Nick James, who recorded 19 combined tackles and two tackles for loss last year, he’s looking to improve on the stat sheet this fall.
Having a Pitt football alumnus who performed at an All-American level on campus has been a valuable resource amidst that pursuit.
“Yeah, he's just been giving us little tips that he sees...during pass rush in team (sessions) like that,” James said during Thursday’s press conference (available on YouTube). “So, he's been very helpful.
“It's amazing because he did what everybody wants to be. He's a first-round draft pick, so you just listen to everything he's saying, you know, and just try to implement that in your game.”
Head coach Pat Narduzzi kicked off the press conference following the eighth practice of spring camp on Thursday.
“It's big-time,” Narduzzi said. “I mean, I just love when our players come back. It doesn't matter what year they are, what year they graduated.
“To have Calijah back, I would say this, the guy grew up in Miami, plays in Tampa, and he's in Pittsburgh in March. Why? He's back here training. He trusts our strength staff. He's getting better. He's in the weight room every morning, lifting early.
“It's just great to have those guys around. Those guys are family, forever Panthers.”
Kancey has played in 16 games over his two seasons as a pro, all of which have come as starts, while recording 54 combined tackles, 21 tackles and 29 quarterback hits alongside 11-and-a-half sacks.
