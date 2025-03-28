Pitt Offense Shows Improvement Since Scrimmage Struggles
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi made clear during Monday’s press conference that the defense won the scrimmage on Saturday. It wasn’t close.
However, when Narduzzi took the podium following Thursday’s practice, it was clear that the offense had improved on its performance.
“Practice eighth in the books. It's amazing how fast it goes,” Narduzzi said in the press conference available on YouTube. “We got two weeks after Saturday, spring game on April 12, getting close. Scrimmage on Saturday, but had a good day today. Offense looked sharp.”
“It was thud, obviously. I wanted to see the offense go out and do what they did today, what they did on Monday, on Saturday, go out and execute. A lot of plays made offensively today."
In Thursday’s post-practice press conference, the first follow-up question following Narduzzi’s opening statement was a request for specifics around the offenses improved play.
“(The offense was) just completing the ball.” Narduzzi said. “I mean, quarterbacks were moving around the pocket, protection was good, and they're making plays with their feet. So, they're just completing balls."
“When you're completing balls, sticks are moving. When the sticks are moving, you're going to score touchdowns. We did a coming out period today, started the ball at the one."
“Offense took it all the way down the field for a touchdown, so it was good to go 99 yards. That's the kind of the day it was.”
Pitt’s head coach did add a caveat in that the practice was in thud - not going full contact - which gives the offense an advantage.
Even so, he was happy to see the offense clicking on Thursday, moving the football up and down the field.
“I always think mentally, it's easier on the offense on a day where you know you're not getting hit.” Narduzzi said. “You go across the middle receiver, you know you're not going to get splattered on the turf. So, you come out with an attitude on Saturday, and offensively make it a real game.”
The press on hand didn’t get a lot of context around what, specifically, caused the offense to make more plays on Thursday. Those answers will come through film study.
“The execution today out of the offense was good,” Narduzzi answered. “I'll look and see what happened. Was it missed execution on the defense? Was it structure? We'll find out today. But overall, I know we've installed different stuff offensively, and I know the defense is toying around with some different coverages."
“So, we'll see exactly what that was.”
