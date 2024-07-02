Buccaneers DL Named Breakout Player to Watch in 2024 by Sports Illustrated
There was a reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Calijah Kancey in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Kancey was a standout interior defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Panthers before heading to the NFL and has looked to replicate his ways since his rookie year last year.
Kancey possesses elite talent at the DT position and was able to show glimpses of what he is capable of in the 14 games he played and started in 2023. Kancey did miss some time early in the season due to injury, but as he got back to 100% health and worked his way through the year, you could really start to see the polish that is just begging to be released.
His numbers from 2023 won't blow you away, but Kancey was productive despite the fact which is why Sports Illustrated named him as their breakout player in 2024 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Kancey is a good bet to become a star in 2024.
The Buccaneers spent a first-round pick on the University of Pittsburgh defensive tackle in 2023 and watched as he registered four sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits as a rookie.
Historically speaking, even the best defensive tackles don’t see their stats pop until their second seasons. In Kansas City, Chris Jones only had two sacks as a rookie before notching 6.5 his sophomore year. Jeffery Simmons only had five in his first two seasons combined before increasing to 8.5 in his third year.
It takes time, but Kancey flashed all the necessary tools."
Kancey likely could have been one of the Buccaneers' best rookies from a season ago, albeit not for fellow defender Yaya Diaby. Kancey will have his chance once again to create havoc inside the trenches, and with full health and improvement from those around him. he will have a shot at breaking out in 2024 with the hopes of reaching the levels of Simmons and Jones.
