49ers Super Bowl Odds Rank in Top 10 Following Reported Mike Evans Signing

Brock Purdy is getting a new weapon on offense, as the San Francisco 49ers reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with veteran receiver Mike Evans on Monday.

Evans, who has made six Pro Bowls and has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one of the top receivers available in the free-agent market.

ESPN sources: former Buccaneers six-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans is expected to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. pic.twitter.com/wXhuDjqX0N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LXI have entered the top 10 in the league after they were 11th in the opening odds after Super Bowl LX. DraftKings Sportsbook has San Francisco at +1800 to win the Super Bowl, which is still a distant third amongst NFC West teams, as the Los Angeles Rams (+800) and Seattle Seahawks (+900) have the best odds in the league.

Still, the addition of Evans is much needed with George Kittle (Achilles) potentially out for most -- if not all -- of the 2026 season. The 49ers are also expected to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, which opens up some room at receiver alongside former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. Injuries limited Pearsall in the 2025 season, so getting Evans in the fold should help boost this San Fran offense in 2026.

Last season, Evans was limited to just eight games and finished with 368 receiving yards and three scores. However, he's had at least 1,000 receiving yards in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons.

The 49ers, despite a ton of injuries in the 2025 season, made the playoffs and upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round. They eventually were blown out by the Seahawks in the divisional round, but Kyle Shanahan's group clearly believes that it can contend in the NFC in 2026.

As of Monday afternoon, on the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Packers and Lions have better odds to win Super Bowl LXI than the 49ers out of NFC teams.

