Pitt Makes Initial College Football Playoff Top 25
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had one of their best starts to a season in many years and it's landed them in the top 25 teams considered for the College Football Playoff.
Pitt came in at No. 18 out of the top 25 teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, with 12 teams making the new format.
The first 10 years of the College Football Playoff involved just four teams, but the change this season is that 12 teams make it. The top five conference champions that the CFP Committee ranks and then the next seven highest teams will make it in.
The top four conference champions will earn a bye and the fifth team will make it at No. 5 or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 rankings. Non-conference champions, even if they're ranked highly, won't make it in any higher than No. 5.
The benefit for the four conference champions is that they will get a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play a first round game, with No. 5-No. 8 hosting at campus sites and No. 9-No. 12 traveling, on Dec. 20 and Dec.21
Quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl, and then the Chick Fil-A Bowl, Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl all on Jan. 1.
The semifinals will occur at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 and then the National Championship Game takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.
Other ACC teams in the initial college football playoff rankings include Miami at No. 4, SMU at No. 13, Louisivlle at No. 22 and Clemson at No. 23.
Pitt is 7-1 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play, coming in at No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.
The Panthers started out with a 4-0 non-conference record, their first ever undefeated one, after joining the Big East in 1991, previously playing as and independent.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7, and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The Panthers also started ACC play with three wins, improving their record to 7-0, matching their best start since 1982, when Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
Pitt defeated North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5 in Week 6, 34-24, which served as their first ever win ever in Chapel Hill.
The Panthers then held off the Cal Golden Bears at home on Oct. 12 in Week 7, 17-15, as the defense stepped up to keep them undefeated.
The defense played even better the next game in the 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home on Oct. 24 in Week 9. They forced Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord into five interceptions and returned three of those for touchdowns.
Pitt suffered their first defeat against SMU on the road on Nov. 2 in Week 10, a 48-25 loss that saw the offense, defense and special teams units struggle immensely throughout.
The rest of the season sees Pitt host Virginia on Nov. 9 in Week 11 and No. 18 Clemson on Nov. 16 in Week 12 and then travel to No. 25 Louisivlle on Nov. 23 in Week 13 and Boston College on Nov. 30 in Week 14.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Announces Two Sellouts
- Pitt Takeaways: Remember the Name Brandin 'Beebah' Cummings
- Pitt Reveals Depth Chart for Virginia Game
- Pitt Defeats Radford in Season Opener
- Pitt Reveals First Starting Lineup
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt