Report: Pitt Makes QB Change vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will reportedly make a quarterback change ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the No. 20 Clemson Tigers.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, is not expected to play and redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell will get the start vs. Clemson.
Holstein departed early from the last game, a 24-19 loss to Virginia at home in Week 11. He would rush five yards and slide down on a drive in the third quarter, but Virginia junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
He didn't return to the game and redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell had to come into the game. Yarnell struggled, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions, as the Panthers lost 24-19 to the Cavaliers.
This was the second game that Holstein left a game with an injury, as he took a hard hit out-of-bounds in the fourth quarter and had to depart in the 41-13 win vs. Syracuse in Week 9.
He would play the following week vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, but didn't perform well in the 48-25 loss, completing 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Holstein did not have clearance to play against Clemson as of his last press conference on Nov. 14. This report from Thamel confirms that Holstein is still injured and needs time to rest, not receiving that medical clearance.
Holstein has completed 177-of-286 passes, 62%, for 2,177 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 323 rushing yards on 79 carries, 4.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Holstein beat out Yarnell for the starting job in the week leading up to the first game of the season, a 55-24 blowout of Kent State at home on Aug. 31.
Yarnell has started three games prior for Pitt before, a 34-13 win on the road over Western Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022, a 24-16 victory over Boston College on Nov. 16, 2023 and then a 30-19 loss to Duke on Nov. 25, 2023.
