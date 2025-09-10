Pitt Snap Counts: New Players Pulled Back After Strong Start
The Pitt Panthers handled business in a 45-17 win against Central Michigan over the weekend, and while the vast number of younger players that received action against Duquesne didn't get the same opportunity, a lot of players received some work.
According to Pro Football Focus, Pitt played 62 offensive snaps and 70 defensive snaps against the Chips. And here's who played:
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Eli Holstein - 53 snaps (33 PASS, 2 RUN, 18 RBLK)
Mason Heintschel - 9 snaps (5 PASS, 4 RBLK)
Eli Holstein handled business, throwing for four touchdowns once again, and this time, it was Mason Heintschel who received mop-up duty - and looked pretty good, too.
Going forward, the only way a quarterback other than Holstein receives snaps will be through injury or in a blowout.
Running Back
Desmond Reid - 37 snaps (20 PASS, 5 PBLK, 10 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner - 13 snaps (7 PASS, 6 RUN)
Juelz Goff - 12 snaps (5 PASS, 1 PBLK, 6 RUN)
Desmond Reid received a surprisingly low number of snaps against Central Michigan, which is a continuation from the season opener. He's fresh, and he will definitely be needed entering conference play.
Ja'Kyrian Turner and Juelz Goff will be the No. 2 and 3 backs this season, in some order. Likely Goff as the No. 2.
Wide Receiver
Poppi Williams - 51 snaps (33 PASS, 18 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson - 47 snaps (29 PASS, 18 RBLK)
Blue Hicks - 40 snaps (24 PASS, 16 RBLK)
Deuce Spann - 22 snaps (14 PASS, 8 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El - 15 snaps (9 PASS, 6 RBLK)
Bryce Yates - 9 snaps (5 PASS, 4 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson, Poppi Williams and Blue Hicks have separated themselves as the starting wideouts. Deuce Spann and Zion Fowler-El will receive snaps. Censere Lee, once fully healthy, should be in the mix, too.
But I think we've got six wideouts who are going to receive legitimate snaps this season.
Tight End
Justin Holmes - 41 snaps (21 PASS, 5 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas - 10 snaps (5 PASS, 5 RBLK)
Max Hunt - 6 snaps (2 PASS, 1 PBLK, 3 RBLK)
Josh Altsman - 5 snaps (4 PASS, 1 RBLK)
Jake Overman missed the Central Michigan game with an undisclosed injury, and it opened the door for Justin Holmes. Holmes looked good in the leading role, scoring a touchdown, and he should be in the mix going forward.
Thomas was limited, likely be an injury, but he should be good to go against West Virginia. We will see about Overman. Holmes and Thomas are an intriguing duo.
Offensive Line
BJ Williams - 53 snaps (33 PBLK, 20 RBLK)
Ryan Baer - 53 snaps (33 PBLK, 20 RBLK)
Keith Gouveia - 53 snaps (33 PBLK, 20 RBLK)
Jeff Persi - 53 snaps (33 PBLK, 20 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper - 53 snaps (33 PBLK, 20 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley - 11 snaps (5 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Jiavani Cooley - 9 snaps (5 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta - 9 snaps (5 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Isaiah Montgomery - 9 snaps (5 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Jackson Brown - 9 snaps (5 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
There's a definitive first and second team unit here. The offensive line hasn't been dominant, but it's allowed just two sacks (one of which was allowed by Kendall Stanley in the season opener) and looked serviceable. There's been a weakness in run blocking, though, so tougher competition could expose that even more.
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott - 38 snaps (23 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Blaine Spires - 37 snaps (21 RDEF, 16 PRSH)
Zach Crothers - 29 snaps (13 RDEF, 16 PRSH)
Joey Zelinsky - 15 snaps (5 RDEF, 10 PRSH)
Nate Temple - 8 snaps (3 RDEF, 5 PRSH)
Even with the loss of Jaeden Moore, who is not out for the season, according to Narduzzi, the defensive ends have been pretty solid this season. Jimmy Scott and Blaine Spires have been solid, if unspectacular, while Zach Crothers and Joey Zelinsky have brought the pass rushing aspect.
Crothers, in particular, should be in line for more snaps going forward.
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu - 45 snaps (23 RDEF, 21 PRSH, 1 COV)
Sean FitzSimmons - 44 snaps (25 RDEF, 19 PRSH)
Nick James - 33 snaps (16 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 1 COV)
Isaiah Neal - 27 snaps (10 RDEF, 17 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington - 6 snaps (2 RDEF, 4 PRSH)
Trevor Sommers - 1 snaps (1 RDEF)
I think it's pretty clear that Sean FitzSimmons and Francis Brewu have solidified themselves as the starting duo, but Nick James and Isaiah Neal (in particular) have been solid. There needs to be more push up the middle, though, and Neal could be the key to unlocking that.
It's a solid unit, but it's still a unit that needs to do more going forward. The potential is there for more.
Linebacker
Rasheem Biles - 65 snaps (34 RDEF, 9 PRSH, 23 COV)
Braylan Lovelace - 65 snaps (33 RDEF, 10 PRSH, 22 COV)
Kyle Louis - 65 snaps (33 RDEF, 10 PRSH, 22 COV)
Cam Lindsey - 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 2 COV)
Abe Ibrahim - 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 3 COV)
Nick Lapi - 5 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 2 COV)
It seems like Rasheem Biles, Braylan Lovelace and Kyle Louis are going to play just about every possible snap at linebacker this season.
The unit's depth took a serious hit when Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin were ruled out for the season, but Cam Lindsey and Nick Lapi will likely receive some snaps. But this is a unit that will be fueled by its stars.
Safety
Cruce Brookins - 69 snaps (34 RDEF, 35 COV)
Javon McIntyre - 59 snaps (29 DEF, 30 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez - 15 snaps (6 RDEF, 9 COV)
Josh Guerrier - 1 snap (1 RDEF)
Like the linebackers, it appears that the starters will carry the load snap-wise. Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre are going to be the workhorses, and Kavir Bains-Marquez will likely see the majority of his snaps in the third down Delta package. The safeties have been OK so far, but there have been some busts on the backend, too.
Cornerback
Shadarian Harrison - 68 snaps (34 RDEF, 34 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. - 54 snaps (27 RDEF, 27 COV)
Tamon Lynum - 10 snaps (6 RDEF, 4 COV)
Nigel Maynard - 1 snap (1 RDEF)
Narduzzi said that his team played with its backups against Central Michigan, and that's true considering both Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle were out/missed the majority of the game, but Shadarian Harrison could and likely should be a starter going forward. Shawn Lee is getting valuable snaps as a true freshman, too.
