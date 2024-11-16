WATCH: Pitt Press Conferences After Clemson Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made an impressive comeback, but would suffer a late defeat to No. 20 Clemson Tigers, 24-20, at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers fell behind 17-7 at halftime, but would get a field goal from redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls, a touchdown drive to tie it and then another field to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Clemson would get the win with a quick, three play, 75-yard drive, including a 50-yard quarterback keeper from junior Cade Klubnik to retake the lead with 20 seconds remaining.
This defeat makes it three straight for the Panthers, who lost 48-25 on the road to the then ranked No. 20 SMU Mustangs on Nov. 2 in Week 10 and then 24-19 to the Virginia Cavaliers at home on Nov. 9 in Week 11.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on the loss to Clemson, which included discussion on the quarterback change, penalties committed, poor execution at times and how the team bounces back from another tough defeat.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell also started for the Panthers in the defeat. He completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown, the most passing yards in his career.
Yarnell came in place of Pitt redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who suffered an injury in the second half vs. Virginia. He came in as backup in that game and started this one in place of him, almost leading Pitt to a big win at home.
Pitt redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis had another impressive game, even with the defeat. He finished tied for the team lead with seven tackles, with sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles and senior defensive back Donovan McMillon, and also with four solo tackles, along with McMillon.
Louis also led the Panthers with two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, as he made Klubnik's day difficult throughout. The defense, as a whole, had five sacks, and held the Tigers to just 58 yards rushing.
Pitt will look to get back to winning ways, as they travel to face No. 19 Louisville next weekend.
