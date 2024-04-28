Colts Invite Pitt TE to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers tight end Malcolm Epps is working towards the next step in playing in the NFL, as the Indianapolis Colts invited him to their rookie minicamp.
Epps played six season in college, making 59 apperances and starting 12 contests. He caught 46 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns in his collegiate career.
He started out at Texas, where he spent his first three seasons, playing in 24 games and starting seven games. After playing in just two games in 2018, preserving a redshirt, he played in all 13 games with those seven starts, catching 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
Epps made nine apperances in 2020, catching three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
He then transferred to USC where he spent the next two seasons. He played in all 12 games and five starts in 2021, with 10 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown, but saw his role diminish in 2022, as he played in all 14 games, but just three catches for 18 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
Epps ended up at Pitt for his sixth and final season of college football. He played in 11 games and made two starts in the final two contests. He had nine catches for 115 yards in 2023, with his three catches for 52 yards against Syracuse in Week 11 at Yankee Stadium his best game of the season.
Epps held two pre-draft workouts with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans in order to bolster his chances to make it at the next level.
