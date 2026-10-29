Promising Pitt LB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had some tough injuries this season, and their defense just took a big hit with the loss of a key player.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that junior linebacker Cam Lindsey suffered a season-ending injury in the 52-21 road loss to No. 1 Miami in Week 8, per Chris Peak of PantherLair .

Lindsey suffered a knee injury in the defeat and needed help off the field after missing out on punching a ball out for a fumble late in the defeat.

The Panthers now have to find help at linebacker with Lindsey being out and to keep their defense strong and ready for the final four regular season games.

Where Pitt Goes at LB with Lindsey Out

Lindsey was the backup money linebacker behind senior Alex Sanford Jr., and the Panthers need more depth at that spot.

It's a tough break for Lindsey, who had been playing well in his past few games and was pushing for more snaps as the season heads into November.

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benji Blackburn (88) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Braylan Lovelace is the starter at star linebacker, and junior Jeremiah Marcelin is the starter at Mike linebacker, so there are options for Pitt going forward.

The Panthers have seniors DeMarco Ward and Jayden Bonsu as backups to Lovelace at star linebacker and both junior Davin Brewton and sophomore Justin Thompson as backups to Marcelin at Mike linebacker.

Pitt doesn't have any other linebackers listed on the injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup vs. Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium on Halloween.

It's likely that a mixture of the four will get more opportunities to back up Sanford at money linebacker, and potentially, some opportunities for the younger players to step up.

Injuries Hurting Pitt Late in Season

The Panthers' biggest injury this season was sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel, who tore his ACL in the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5.

Pitt has struggled on offense with him being out, as both fifth year Holden Geriner and freshman Corey Dailey haven't been the answer at quarterback.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geriner started twice, in the 21-17 home loss to North Carolina in Week 6 and in the loss to Miami, while Dailey made his first start in the 27-21 road defeat to Boston College in Week 7.

The other big injury for Pitt has been sophomore running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, who has played just three games this season.

Freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. has taken the starting role in Turner's absence, but he is also listed as "probable" for the Georgia Tech matchup.

The Panthers have lost their last three games and really need players to step up and contribute, if they want to avoid an embarrassing end to the season.