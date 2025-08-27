Texans Re-Sign Former Pitt WR
PITTSBURGH — The Houston Texans have brought back a familiar name and a former Pitt Panthers wide receiver.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Texans signed Jared Wayne to their practice squad. Wayne rejoins the Texans after they cut him on Aug. 5 and then visited the team recently.
Wayne signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Toronto Argonauts selected him in the 2023 CFL Draft, but Wayne stayed with the Texans.
Houston waived Wayne on Aug. 29, then later re-signed him to the practice squad. They released him on Nov. 8 and again re-signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 17.
Wayne signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Jan. 22, 2024. The Texans waived Wayne with a waived-injury designation on July 22 and then re-signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 9.
The Texans placed Wayne on the active roster on Jan. 15, ahead of their AFC Divisional Playoff Round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wayne collided with fellow Texans wide receiver Tank Dell in the end zone during that game, which resulted in a season-ending knee injury for Dell that may keep him out of the 2025 season entirely.
The 24-year old hails from Peterborough, Ontario in Canada, about 75 miles north of Toronto. He played his senior year of high school football for Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla., near Tampa.
He compiled 61 receptions for 1,157 yards (18.9 avg.) and 14 touchdowns in leading Clearwater to an 11-0 mark, the first undefeated season in school history.
Wayne committed to Pitt in the Class of 2019, with 247Sports and Rivals both rating him as a three-star. He picked Pitt over other schools in Bowling Green, Central Michigan and USF.
He played in eight games and started four contests as a true freshman in 2019. He made 18 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown that season and had the first 100-yard reception performance for a true freshman for Pitt since Tyler Boyd in 2013.
Wayne appeared in eight games and started three games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, with 21 catches for 326 yards and one touchdown, making a season-high five catches in three games.
He played in all but one of 14 games in the ACC Championship 2021 season, starting four contests. He finished tied for second on the Panthers with 47 catches and 658 receiving yards and tied for second with six receiving touchdowns.
Wayne started all 12 regular season games in his final season at Pitt in 2022, leading the team with 60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns on the season. His receiving yards are the 10th most by a Pitt player in program history.
He had 11 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season finale on the road vs. Miami, with his receiving yards ranking as the sixth most in a game in Pitt history.
Wayne finished his Pitt career with 146 catches for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving yards ranking No. 10 and No. 9 in program history, respectively. His 1,063 receiving yards rank 10th best in a season in Pitt history too.
Konata Mumpfield (2022-24) moved past Wayne on the receptions list last season, ending his Pitt career with 154 catches.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Falcons Sign Former Pitt OT
- Pitt Hosting 2026 4-Star Forward on Official Visit
- Chargers Cut Former Pitt OL
- Backyard Brawl's Return Could Happen Sooner Than Later
- Texans Release Former Pitt QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt