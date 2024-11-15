New Pitt AD Issues Letter to Fans
PITTSBURGH -- New Pitt Panthers athletic director Allen Greene is in his first week officially on the job, as he looks to help the University adjust to ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Greene comes into this position with a long history in athletic administration, most recently Tennessee, where he served as Senior Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO).
He has seen the landscape change from his time as deputy athletic director/athletic director at Buffalo (2012-18), to more recent jobs as athletic director at Auburn (2018-22) and also his two stints at Ole Miss (2009-12, 2022-23), especially with the job that an athletic director needs to do to ensure success for their programs.
Greene takes over from Heather Lyke, who served as Pitt athletic director from March 2017 to September 2024, before University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel relieved her of her duties.
He has experience raising money for athletic departments, something Pitt needs as they look to finance the Victory Heights project, NIL and work with college revenue sharing that starts next academic calendar year.
Greene recently wrote a letter to the Pitt community about his first week in his new position, how he's felt in this role and what he hopes for the future of the University.
Letter from New Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene to Fans
Panther Nation,
Today concludes my first official week as your athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh and it has been incredible!
The energy I had in anticipation of "Day 1" was already off the charts, and after spending the week engaged with our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, my excitement has increased tenfold!
As you know, Pitt is a special place with incredibly special people.
I knew that from afar, but there's nothing quite like experiencing Pitt passion firsthand.
The welcome our family has received has been overwhelming. You've made us feel like the city and the University of Pittsburgh have always been our home!
I am honored to serve this outstanding University and look forward to meeting more of our great alumni, fans and campus community members in the coming days.
Nothing great is ever accomplished alone. Working together, our shared aspirations for Pitt Athletics can -- and will --- become a reality.
And one final thought: If there is a more spectacular campus view than the Cathedral of Learning from atop Cardiac Hill, please let me know as I have yet to see it!
HAIL TO PITT!
