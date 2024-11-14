Pitt Senior Day Lookout vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will honor their seniors ahead of the matchup vs. No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, their final home game of the season.
The Panthers will have their graduating players walk out with roses to their family members prior to kickoff, honoring them one last time at Acrisure Stadium.
Not all players who walk will necessarily leave the program next season, as some will still have collegiate eligibility and may either eye a chance to go to the NFL or aren't sure if they will return.
The COVID-19 extra year of eligibility for players in the 2020 season also makes it more confusing as to who will return or who won't.
Pitt Football 2024 Seniors
Sixth Year
Running Back Daniel Carter
Offensive Lineman Jason Collier Jr.
Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby
Defensive Lineman Nate Temple
Linebacker Brandon George
Linebacker Keye Thompson
Defensive Back Josh McCarty
Redshirt Senior
Wide Receiver Jake McConnachie
Tight End Jake Overman
Offensive Lineman Branson Taylor
Offensive Lineman Matt Altsman (Walk-On)
Defenisve Lineman Anthony Johnson
Defensive Lineman Nate Matlack
Linebacker Luke DelGaudio (Walk-On)
Defensive Back Rashad Battle
Defensive Back Tamon Lynum
Placekicker Ben Sauls (Scholarship)
Punter Cam Guess (Walk-On)
Senior
Running back Rodney Hammond
Wide Receiver Konata Mumpfield
Tight End Gavin Bartholomew
Defensive Back Donovan McMillon
Defensive Back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
The sixth year players started playing college football in 2019, redshirted at some point and used the extra COVID-19 year to still play in 2024. The only exception to this is linebacker Keye Thompson, who starting playing for Ohio in 2018, but had two redshirts as a freshman and injury based.
Running back Daniel Carter, offensive Lineman Jason Collier Jr., linebacker Brandon George, defensive back Josh McCarty and Thompson will all play their final game at Acrisure Stadium.
Defenisve lineman Nate Temple, who suffered a season-ending injury in Spring Camp, would still have two years of eligibility with a medical redshirt this season. He redshirted in 2019 and also medically redshirted in 2022, only playing in the first three games, which means he could play through to the 2026 season as an eighth-year.
Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby suffered a season-ending injury last season and could use that as a medical redshirt, if he hasn't already, which would allow him to play in his seventh collegiate season in 2025.
The redshirt seniors joined Pitt/college in 2020, the last class of players who have an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which they may use in 2025 if they want to.
The only player this doesn't apply to is defensive lineman Anthony Johnson, who actually started in 2019. Johnson, who played in just the season opener, could play next season if he earns a medical redshirt.
The walk-ons in offensive lineman Matt Altsman, linebacker Luke DelGaudio and punter/holder Cam Guess will likely make this their last season as a Panther.
Two players to watch who may walk and go to the NFL are offensive lineman Branson Taylor, who is out for the season with an injury, and placekicker Ben Sauls, who is 15-for-17 on field goals this season.
The seniors are players who never redshirted and came in as a part of the Class of 2021. They didn't receive an extra year for COVID-19 and have no more remaining eligibility left.
Running back Rodney Hammond is the only one who may play next season, as head coach Pat Narduzzi is considering redshirting him, as Hammond has only made four appearances.
