Pitt Snap Count vs. SMU Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 in disappointing fashion, 48-25 on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU.
Pitt made a number of mistakes across all areas of the field and fell behind 31-3 at halftime and as much as 48-11 in the second half.
They also dropped five place in the AP Poll and six spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 23. SMU moved up five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 15 and seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 13.
Pitt Snap Count vs. SMU
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-81
Nate Yarnell-14
Running Back
Desmond Reid-58
Rodney Hammond Jr.-20
Derrick Davis Jr.-7
Che Nwabuko-7
Daniel Carter-5
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield-75
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-74
Kenny Johnson-59
Daejon Reynolds-41
Censere "C.J." Lee-36
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-61
Jake Overman-28
Malachi Thomas-7
Offensive Lineman
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-88
Right Guard BJ Williams-46
Right Guard Ryan Caretta-7
Center Lyndon Cooper-88
Center Terrence Moore-7
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-52
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-43
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-88
Left Tackle Isaiah Montgomery-7
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-43
Jimmy Scott-34
Sincere Edwards-30
Chief Borders-25
David Ojiegbe-4
Defensive Tackle
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-31
Nick James-28
Nakhi Johnson-28
Sean FitzSimmons-22
Francis Brewu-18
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-56
Braylan Lovelace-38
Keye Thompson-33
Rasheem Biles-29
Brandon George-29
Jordan Bass-12
Jeremiah Marcelin-6
Nick Lapi-1
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy-61
Tamon Lynum-40
Tamarion Crumpley-25
Noah Biglow-7
Rashad Battle-2
Safety
Donovan McMillon-45
Javon McIntyre-40
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-28
Cruce Brookins-26
Jesse Anderson-7
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Nick Lapi-23
Josh McCarty-22
Dylan Bennett-19
Chief Borders-18
Cruce Brookins-17
Ryland Gandy-16
Javon McIntyre-16
Kyle Louis-15
Malachi Thomas-14
Jeremiah Marcelin-14
Jordan Bass-12
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-12
Tamon Lynum-11
Rasheem Biles-10
Jesse Anderson-9
David Ojiegbe-9
Che Nwabuko-9
Derrick Davis Jr.-9
Jake McConnachie-9
Bryalan Lovelace-8
Donovan McMillon-7
Tyreek Robinson-6
Shadarian Harrison-6
Brandon George-6
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-5
Gavin Bartholomew-5
Daniel Carter-5
Nick James-5
Ryan Carretta-4
BJ Williams-4
Isaiah Montgomery-4
Ryan Baer-4
Sean FitzSimmons-4
Nakhi Johnson-4
Terrence Enos Jr.-4
Jake Overman-4
Jason Collier Jr.-4
Keye Thompson-4
Tamarion Crumpley-3
Francis Brewu-2
Zach Zollers-1
Kick/Punt Return
Desmond Reid-5
Daejon Reynonds-5
Kenny Johnson-4
Censere "C.J." Lee-3
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-9
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-5
Punter Caleb Junko-5
LS Nico Crawford-4
Holder Cam Guess-4
Redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle only played two snaps at cornerback for the Panthers. He failed to tackle Mustangs senior wide receiver on a short pass and allowed him to go 43 yards into Pitt territory on the second play of the drive.
Fellow redshirt senior Tamon Lynum and redshirt junior Tamarion Crumpley saw their snap count increase with Battle out for the Panthers.
Sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby played the first half of the defeat for Pitt at left guard, while fellow sixth year offensive lineman Jason Collier Jr. came in for him in the second half.
Senior defensive back Donovan McMillon did leave late in the first half with an apparent injury, but returned for the second half and led all safeties with 45 snaps.
