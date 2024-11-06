Pitt Faces Minnesota in Latest Bowl Projection
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost their first game of 2024, as they stood no chance in a 48-25 loss to the SMU Mustangs on the road in Week 10, changing their bowl projections.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports projected Pitt to play Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, which features an ACC team vs. a Big Ten team (in even years, including 2024) and an SEC team (in odd years, including 2025).
This bowl takes place on Jan. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., the same venue for the ACC Championship.
Pitt has played in this bowl twice under different names. They lost 23-16 to Virginia in 2003 in the Continental Tire Bowl and would defeat North Carolina, 19-17 in 2009 in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.
The Golden Gophers hold a 9-3 lead over the Panthers in the all-time series, winning the first nine matchups from 1933-1956. The Panthers defeated the Golden Gophers for the first time in 1958 in Minneapolis and then would beat them back-to-back years, 14-13 on the road in 1992 and 41-33 at home in 1993.
Minnesota is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, with a season opener loss to North Carolina at home, who Pitt defeated on the road, 34-24 in Week 6. They have conference losses to Iowa at home in Week 4, 31-14, and to then ranked No. 12 Michigan on the road in Week 5, 27-24.
They also have two top 25 wins in the Big Ten, 24-17 over then ranked No. 11 USC at home in Week 6 and 25-17 vs. then ranked No. 24 Ilinois in Week 10, their most recent game.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach placed Pitt in the in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28, which features an ACC opponent vs. a Big 12 opponent.
Pitt played in this bowl once in 2001, known then as the Tangerine Bowl, as they stopped future NFL star quarterback Phillip Rivers and NC State, winning 34-19.
Bonagura put Pitt up against Kansas State and Schlabach chose Iowa State as Pitt's opponent in this bowl.
The Panthers and Wildcats have never played each other in their long history. The Wildcats are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, with losses to BYU in Week 4 and Houston in Week 10, both on the road.
Kansas State also has home wins over then ranked No. 20 Arizona in Week 3 and then ranked No. 20 Oklahoma State in Week 5.
The Panthers and Cyclones met up once in the 2000 Insight.com Bowl, now the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, in Phoenix at Bank One Ballpark, now Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks play. The Cyclones came out victorious 37-29 in that sole meeting.
Iowa State also suffered their first loss of the season in Week 10, falling 23-22 to Texas Tech at home. This dropped them from No. 11 to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll, but theyr'e still 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put Pitt up against Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, an ACC vs. Pac-12 bowl that Pitt has never played in.
The Sun Devils defeated the Panthers in Tempe, Ariz. 28-7 in 1973 in their sole meeting. They are also 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12, with losses on the road to the Red Raiders in Week 4, 30-22, and the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 8, 24-14, who the Panthers defeated on the road in Week 2.
Arizona State's biggest win of the season came at home vs. then ranked No. 16 Utah, a 27-19 victory in primetime on ESPN.
Brent McMurphy of Action Network put Pitt against Wisconsin in the Badboy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., an ACC vs. Big Ten bowl.
Pitt played in the Pinstripe Bowl back on Dec. 28, 2016, where they would lose to Northwestern, 31-24. They also played at Yankee Stadium last season, and lost to rival Syracuse 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2023, allowing 21 unanswered points in the second half.
Wisconsin is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten this season. They suffered losses of 42-10 to then ranked No. 4 Alabama at home in Week 3, 38-21 to then ranked No. 13 USC on the road in Week 5, 28-13 to then ranked No. 5 Penn State at home in Week 9 and a 42-10 blowout to Iowa on the road in Week 10.
The Panthers are 3-0 against the Badgers, with a 21-0 victory at Pitt Stadium in 1937 and then wins of 26-6 in 1938 and 13-11 in 1967, both in Madison, Wis.
Pitt will also face Wisconsin on the road in 2026 and then in Dublin, Ireland in 2027.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats Canisius in Season Opener
- Pitt Makes Initial College Football Playoff Top 25
- Pitt Volleyball Announces Two Sellouts
- Pitt Takeaways: Remember the Name Brandin 'Beebah' Cummings
- Pitt Reveals Depth Chart for Virginia Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt