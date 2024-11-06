Pitt QB Named Semifinalist for National Award
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein is having a great 2024 season, which has garnered attention from people across the country.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award named Holstein as one of their 14 semifinalists for the prestigious honor, placing him amongst the best young talents in the country.
Holstein has completed 167-of-263 passes, 64%, for 2,056 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranks second on Pitt with 305 rushing yards on 72 carries, 4.2 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
This is the second award watchlist that Holstein made it on this season, as the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, named him as the only freshman candidate.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Holstein also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34. He earned Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week honors as well for this performance.
He had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
He has had more recent struggles as of late, which started with completing just 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions in the 17-15 win over Cal at home in Week 7.
Holstein would have a decent game in the 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home in Week 9, but the defense led the way with five interceptions and three pick-sixes.
He completed 11-of-15 completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards vs. Syracuse, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee in the second quarter and a 29-yard pass over the middle to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to start the fourth quarter, before departing with an injury.
This would give the Panthers a 7-0 start, their best since Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior in 1982.
Holstein did play against SMU on the road in Week 10, but completed 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards and an interception, as Pitt lost their first game of the season.
Pitt and Holstein will look to bounce back as they face Virginia on Nov. 9 at home in Week 11, with massive postseason implications still on the line.
