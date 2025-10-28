Pitt Downs Pitt-Johnstown in Exhibition
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers didn't have the start they wanted, but a great second half gave them a convincing, 100-65 victory over Division II foe Pitt-Johnstown at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers make it two exhibition wins on the season, along with the 81-74 victory over Providence at home on Oct. 19, 6-0 all-time over the Mountain Cats and 43 straight exhibition wins.
Pitt Struggles Early on in First Half
Pitt faced a strong effort from Pitt-Johnstown early, trailing 11-8 at the first media timeout 20-12 at the second media timeout and then as large of a lead at 23-14 with 10:41 left in the first half.
Mountain Cats senior guard Will Kromka led the way with 12 points off of two 3-pointers, two jumpers and two free throws.
Panthers Battle Back, but Mountain Cats Keep it Close at Halftime
The Panthers finally found what they needed, as they went on a 14-2 run to take a 28-25 lead at the under-eight minute media timeout.
Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon led Pitt with two 3-pointers and two free throws for eight points on the run. Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. and freshmen duo in guard Macari Moore and forward Roman Siulepa each provided another basket for Pitt as well.
Pitt added six points out of the timeout to make it a 34-25 lead, but Pitt-Johnstown had a strong end to the first half, with an 11-3 run to trim the deficit to one point at 37-36, then keeping it a five-point game at halftime, 47-42.
Kromka continued his great play for the Mountain Cats, adding two more 3-pointers to make it 20 points at halftime, while junior forward Baden Forup adding six points on three baskets.
Senior forward Cam Corhen helped the Panthers with 10 points in the first half, second behind Witherspoon with 11 points, and freshman guard Nojus Indrusaitis added nine points himself.
Pitt Uses Dominant Second Half, Fends Off UPJ
Pitt came out of the second half with an 11-2 run, that forced a UPJ timeout, with Corhen scoring two baskets, putting them up 58-44 and never looking back.
The Panthers then extended their lead to 75-49, making it a 28-7 run out of halftime and completely took the game out of reach from the Mountain Cats, going on and winning 100-65.
Pitt shot 21-of-30 from the field, 70%, as well as 9-for-11 from the foul line. Corhen led the way with 11 points, sophomore guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings added 10 points and Indrusaitis scored nine points.
The Panthers also brought on walk-ons in junior forwards Benjamin Mayhew and Jajuan Nelson, who made a jumper and a 3-pointer, respectively.
Players of the Game for Pitt
Corhen had a slow start, but finished with an efficient game for Pitt, scoring a team-high 21 points, making eight of his 10 shots from the field and five of his six shots from the foul line.
Indrusaitis also had a strong outing for the Panthers, scoring 18 points, while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
Witherspoon continues impressing in his freshman season, with 13 points, making four of his five shots from the floor and both of his 3-pointers.
Pitt shot incredibly well vs. Pitt-Johnstown, 39-for-57 from the field, 68.4%, 7-for-15 from behind the arc, 46.7%, and 15-for-20 from the foul line, 75%.
Pitt Basketball Press Conference After Pitt-Johnstown Win
