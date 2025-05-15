Pitt Basketball Lands Iowa State Decommit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed an important basketball commitment, from a player previously committed to a Big 12 school.
Class of 2025 recruit Macari Moore announced on Twitter that he committed to Pitt following a recent official visit.
Pitt also announced the signing of Moore via a press release, with head coach Jeff Capel releasing a statement.
“Macari is a tenacious competitor who showed winning traits throughout his high school and AAU career,” Capel said. “He plays with an attacking style on both ends of the floor and has built a strong reputation around his work ethic. He is at his best as a downhill driver getting in the lane to make plays for himself or teammates and has also shown the ability knock down shots from the perimeter. He will fit in well with the backcourt we are building at Pitt, and we are excited to see how he continues to develop in our program.”
Moore hails from Ann Arbor, Mich. and played for Huron High School in Ann Arbor, where he scored over 1,500 points, setting a school record, and accrued a record of 86-17 and 47-5 in conference play, with three conference titles.
He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game as a senior last season, shooting 65% from the field, 47% from 3-point range and 82% from the foul line.
His play led Huron to a 22-5 overall record and 12-0 record in league play, capturing the Southeastern Conference Red title and making the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Division I Tournament.
Moore also excelled as a junior in the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, leading Huron to a 22-5 record and a MHSAA Division 1 State Semifinal appearance.
He earned First Team All-State, 2024 Ann Arbor Player of the Year and Detroit News All-West First Team honors for his play.
Moore originally committed to Iowa State on March 18, 2024 and would sign his National Letter of Intent, but would decommit on March 14, reopening his commitment.
247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN all have the 6-foot-3, 200 pound player as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025.
He is one of four players in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, along with four-star guard Omari Witherspoonfrom St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. three-star center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver, who played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn. and forward Henry Lau from Sydney, Australia.
Pitt also has two Iowa State transfers that signed this offseason in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
They also signed all four transfers that previously committed, including the Iowa State duo, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two Years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Freshman
Guard Macari Malone (Iowa State Decommit)
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Forward Henry Cody Lau
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Books Another Official Visit
- Pitt Football Offer Report: Two Underclassmen Teammates
- Pitt Football Offer Report: Four New Jersey Teammates
- Important Addition to Pitt Football Official Visitors List
- Pitt Panthers Offer New Jersey Trio
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt