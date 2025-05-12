Pitt Official Visit Scheduled For Surging Edge Rusher
An edge recruit seeing an influx of scholarship offers and college interest in recent weeks has booked an official visit with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
LSU, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt had offered DeAnthony Lafayette earlier in April when the Pitt Panthers became the final school to offer last month (Apr. 25).
So far this month, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound pass rusher has added Florida, Illinois, and Miami to his list that also includes Appalachian State, Army, Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Rice, South Florida, Temple, and Wake Forest.
Recently, Pitt Panthers On SI confirmed the Orlando product will be in Pittsburgh for an official visit from June 5 through June 7. Prior to that trip, Lafayette is booked for an official visit with Miami (May 31). And following his visit with the Panthers, he has stops at LSU (June 13-15) and Oklahoma (June 20-22).
Last season at Lake Nona High School (Orlando, Florida), Lafayette recorded 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hurries, an interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
This marks an important addition to the official visitor list for Pitt. Prior to Lafayette moving on scheduling the trip, Obinna Umeh out of Houston, Texas was the only edge prospect lined up for a June trip to Pittsburgh.
Although Lafayette has reached significant heights in his recruitment in recent weeks, it's a good sign for the Pitt staff that he chose to carve out time to travel to Pennsylvania to give the Panthers a fair shake.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
