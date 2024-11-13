Pitt Falls From College Football Playoff Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered another defeat last weekend, which saw them fall out of the newest College Football Playoff rankings.
Pitt fell to Virginia at home in Week 11, 24-19, which saw some controversial referee calls, injuries to starting quarterback Eli Holstein and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and poor offensive execution.
The Panthers also dropped from both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, ranking No. 23 in both polls, serving as the first time in more than five weeks they don't land in any rankings.
This makes it two staright losses for the Panthers, who suffered a 48-25 defeat to then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10.
Pitt still came in ranked at No. 18 in the initial CFP Rankings back on Nov. 5, even with the loss to SMU.
The first 10 years of the College Football Playoff involved just four teams, but the change this season is that 12 teams make it. The top five conference champions that the CFP Committee ranks and then the next seven highest teams will make it in.
The top four conference champions will earn a bye and the fifth team will make it at No. 5 or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 rankings. Non-conference champions, even if they're ranked highly, won't make it in any higher than No. 5.
The benefit for the four conference champions is that they will get a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play a first round game, with No. 5-No. 8 hosting at campus sites and No. 9-No. 12 traveling, on Dec. 20 and Dec.21
Quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl, and then the Chick Fil-A Bowl, Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl all on Jan. 1.
The semifinals will occur at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 and then the National Championship Game takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.
The Panthers started out with a 4-0 non-conference record, their first ever undefeated one, after joining the Big East in 1991, previously playing as and independent.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7, and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The Panthers also started ACC play with three wins, improving their record to 7-0, matching their best start since 1982, when Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
Pitt defeated North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5 in Week 6, 34-24, which served as their first ever win ever in Chapel Hill.
The Panthers then held off the Cal Golden Bears at home on Oct. 12 in Week 7, 17-15, as the defense stepped up to keep them undefeated.
The defense played even better the next game in the 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home on Oct. 24 in Week 9. They forced Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord into five interceptions and returned three of those for touchdowns.
Pitt has a long chance to make it back in the discussion for the CFP and will need to defeat No. 20 Clemson at home this weekend to have any opportuntity going forward.
