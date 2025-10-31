Pitt Players Boosted in Latest EA Sports CFB Update
Pitt Panthers football has been receiving high praise after winning 4 straight, outscoring opponents 165-85 through their last 4 games. EA Sports has taken notice raising 7 Panthers overall ratings over the course of the season.
Ryan Carreta saw the biggest jump, climbing from a 70 to a 78 overall. The redshirt sophomore made his first career start on Oct. 4 against Boston College after veteran Keith Gouveia suffered a knee injury. Prior to taking over for Gouveia left guard Carreta had taken the majority of his reps at center and on special teams.
Since Carreta took over the offensive line has played 319 offensive snaps, 197 in pass protection, 7 pressures allowed, 0 sacks allowed and 1 penalty committed.
Leading the charge offensively is freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, whose rating jumped from 70 to 77. Like Carreta, Heintschel stepped into a starting role against Boston College and hasn’t looked back. He threw for 423 yards last game against NC State becoming the first Pitt QB to throw for 400+ yards since Kenny Pickett in 2019.
Heintschel and Blue Hicks have showcased chemistry throughout the season. They connected for an 84-yard bomb that tied the fourth longest reception in school history against NC State. Hicks' 120 receiving yards in that game helped his rating rise from 70 to 73. The speedy receiver also had a 56 yards TD against Louisville and will look to keep adding on explosive plays throughout the rest of the season.
On defense, Cruce Brookins became the latest Panther to jump into the 80 club, jumping from 78 to 84. The defensive back recorded a career-high 14 tackles against West Virginia earlier this year and now currently has 37 on the year, he also had an interception against Syracuse.
Like Brookins fellow DB Tamon Lynum snagged an interception against Syracuse as well. Lynum has 12 tackles and a pass break up to go along with his interception. He missed games against West Virginia, Louisville, and Boston College after suffering a lower body injury against Central Michigan. Lynums overall has gone from 74 to 76.
Rasheem Biles was already one of the team's highest rated players, he is now in club 90 after rising from a 89 to a 91 rating. Biles leads the Panthers with 52 tackles despite missing the entire game against NC State. He also has 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown against Louisville.
Rounding out the list is Cameron Lindsey who made his first career start against NC State replacing the injured Biles. The week prior he led the team in tackles with 7 against Syracuse. Now he has 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble on the season. Lindsey was a 68 overall but is now at 73.
With several young players stepping up and veterans elevating their play as well Pitt’s balance on both sides of the ball has fueled its mid-season turnaround.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Aims For Fifth Straight Win Over Youngstown State
- Pitt QB Named Best in Nation
- Pitt WR Earns Weekly Honor After Dominant Win
- Pitt Panthers LB Making Name for Himself
- Pitt Downs Pitt-Johnstown in Exhibition
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt