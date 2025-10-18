Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Syracuse

The Pitt Panthers released their travel roster for a big ACC clash vs. Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi leads the team from the tunnel to play the Boston College Eagles at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have made it to JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. for a key conference matchup, and once again, 74 players made the trip.

The most notable absence is linebacker Rasheem Biles, who was ruled out in the final injury report. He left the game vs. Florida State with a knee injury, and while he returned to the field, it's clear the injury was serious. With Biles, defensive end Blaine Spires and offensive lineman Jeff Persi not making the trip, there will be some new faces in the lineup.

A big group of true freshmen have made the trip, too:

Of course, Mason Heintschel and Trey Butkowski made the trip, as the starting quarterback and kicker, respectively. But safety Josh Guerrier, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, safety Cole Woodson, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner, defensive lineman JuJu Anderson, linebacker Manny Taylor, offensive lineman Torian Chester, wide receiver Bryce Yates, wide receiver Cam Sapp and tight end Max Hunt also made the trip.

Running back Desmond Reid, defensive back Cruce Brookins, defensive back Rashan Murray, defensive end Joey Zelinsky, long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula, offensive lineman Jackson Brown and tight end Justin Holmes are all listed as game-time decisions - and made the trip to Syracuse.

With the number of game-time decisions, on offense and defense, it will be interesting to see how the Panthers line up against the Orange.

Even if Reid is able to go, fellow running backs Ja'Kyrian Turner and Juelz Goff will have a role to play in the offense. And if Holmes can't go, and he's warming up, then fellow tight ends Malachi Thomas and Jake Overman will be relied upon more heavily.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brookins has been one of the top defensive players on the roster this season, so if he's unable to go (he didn't play a snap last week despite dressing), it will be a big blow for a defense already missing Biles.

Pitt and Syracuse have played every season since the 1950s, and the Panthers are 8-2 in the Pat Narduzzi era. And while the last meeting in New York didn't come in Syracuse (instead being held at Yankee Stadium), the Orange have the last win in the Garden State.

