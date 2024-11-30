How to Watch: Pitt vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers look to end their four game losing streak, as they travel to battle the Boston College Eagles in the regular season finale in Week 14.
Quick Preview
Pitt has lost their past four games after starting 7-0, dropping to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.
This includes a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10, then back-to-back mistake-filled close home defeats to Virginia on Nov. 9 in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson on Nov. 16 in Week 12, 24-20, and a 37-9 blowout defeat on the road to Louisville on Nov. 23 in Week 13.
Boston College started out the season well at 4-1 in Bill O'Brien's first season as head coach, even making the top 25 AP Poll.
They upset then ranked No. 10 FSU on the road, 28-13 in the season opener and only lost 27-21 on the road to then ranked No. 6 Missouri in Week 3. They also had home wins vs. FCS opponent Duquesne, 56-0 in Week 2, vs. Michigan State in Week 3, 23-19, and Western Kentucky in Week 5, 21-20.
Boston College has since dropped four out of its last six games and are 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.
They lost on the road to both Virginia in Week 6, 24-14 and Virginia Tech in Week 8, 42-21, to Louisville at home in Week 9, 31-27 and to then ranked No. 14 SMU on the road in Week 12, 38-28.
Their only wins came against rival Syracuse, 37-31 in Week 11 and a dominating 41-21 win vs. North Carolina in Week 13, both at home. That win vs. North Carolina clinched bowl eligibility for Boston College.
History of Pitt vs. Boston College
The Panthers and Eagles have played each other 33 times in their history, with both teams taking control of the series at different times.
Pitt won the first matchup in 1959 on the road, then Boston College won the next two back-to-back in 1971-72. Pitt would then win the next eight matchups in the series, three straight from 1973-75 and then five straight from 1977-81.
The Eagles won the next three games in 1985 and 1987-88, the Panthers won the following two matchups in 1989-90 and the Eagles won in 1991.
Both teams joined the Big East in 1993, when the conference started playing football, as they both were basketball members.
Boston College won seven of the next nine meetings, 1993-95, 1997-99 and in 2001. Pitt would win in 1996 and then four of the final five matchups in the conference, in 2000 and then 2002-04, before Boston College joined the ACC ahead of the 2005 season.
Pitt would join the ACC nine years later in 2013 and the two teams have faced off just four times. The first two times came with ACC Divisions, as Pitt was in the Coastal and Boston College in the Atlantic.
The Panthers won in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 30-20 in 2014 and the Eagles won in Pittsburgh in 2019, 26-19.
Boston College won in dramatic fashion in 2020, as Pitt placekicker Alex Kessman, who hit a program record 58-yard tying field goal with 40 seconds remaining missed the point after in overtime, falling 31-30 in Chestnut Hill.
The Panthers came out victorious in the most recent matchup last season, 24-16, with quarterback Nate Yarnell leading the way.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Boston College
The Panthers and Eagles will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. on the CW Network. This is the first 3:00 p.m. kickoff and game on the CW Network for the Panthers.
