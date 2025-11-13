Pitt Star RB Returning Healthy for Notre Dame Battle
PITTSBURGH — The No. 22 Pitt Panthers head into their most important football game of the season and will have one of their best players back for it.
Pitt RB Desmond Reid Healthy for Notre Dame
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on his radio show that senior running back Desmond Reid will play vs. No. 9 Notre Dame for their Week 12 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
"He is healthy and fresh and ready to go," Narduzzi said.
Reid's Injury Issues in 2025
The Panthers expected another incredible season for Reid, who came off a 2024 campaign that earned him All-Purpose All-American honors.
Reid got off to a solid start, but suffered a lower body injury vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, which held him to just 20 snaps total and just six carries for 30 yards in the first half. Pitt would blow a 10-point lead with five points remaining and lose in overtime, 31-24 on the road to their hated rival.
He then missed the next two games, a 34-27 loss to Louisville in Week 5 and a 48-7 win over Boston College in Week 6, both at home.
Reid returned for the Week 7 matchup vs. then ranked No. 25 Florida State on the road and had his best game of the season. He had 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, but 188 receiving yards on 12 catches for two touchdowns in the 34-31 win, earning ACC Receiver of the Week honors.
He followed this up by just playing 23 snaps in the 30-13 road win over rival Syracuse in Week 8, with just six carries for 38 yards.
Reid last featured for Pitt in their 53-34 win against NC State at home in Week 9, where he had 13 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 28 yards.
He exited the game in the third quarter with an injury that sidelined him for Pitt's most recent contest, a 35-20 road win over Stanford in Week 10.
Why Getting Reid Back is Important for the Panthers
The Panthers face one of the better rush defenses in the country in the Fighting Irish, who are tied 15th in the nation, allowing just 102.6 yards per game on the ground.
Pitt is also 7-2 and looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff, with a win over a top-ranked team in Notre Dame giving them a major boost in achieving that goal.
They then finish off their season with two ranked ACC opponents, No. 16 Georgia Tech on the road in Week 13 and No. 15 Miami at home in Week 14.
If Pitt wins the next two games, they put themselves in great position for a spot in the ACC Championship Game and also, a place in the CFP for a chance at a National Title.
