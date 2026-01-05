Former Pitt TE Transfers to LSU

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas has transferred to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, On's Hayes Fawcett reported on Jan. 5.

Thomas announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 30. He totaled 15 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns at Pitt. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at LSU.

"Pitt will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to wear the blue and gold, compete at the highest level, and grow both on and off the field. The relationships I've built with my teammates, coaches, staff, and the Pitt community are ones I'll carry with me for life," Thomas wrote in his transfer portal announcement released on X on Dec. 30.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore the next chapter of my journey. This wasn't an easy decision, but it's one I believe is best for my personal growth and future."

"Thank you to everyone who believed in me, pushed me, and supported me along the way. Pitt has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I'll always be thankful for that."

Pitt TE Overhaul

Thomas was the only tight end on Pitt's roster to enter the portal so far this offseason, but starters Justin Holmes and Jake Overman will also not return in 2026 due to eligibility.

This leaves the Panthers with just true freshman Max Hunt, incoming true freshman Wyatt Villarreal, and walk-ons Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz and Truitt Brown.

Pitt has already made it clear that tight end is a position of need in the portal. UCF tight end Kylan Fox and Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton reportedly visited Pitt over the weekend.

Fox posted 19 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Knights, and Tipton totaled 39 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Blue Raiders.

Holmes, Overman and Thomas combined for 51 catches, 571 yards and seven touchdowns last season, with Holmes recording the bulk of the stats as the true starter. Thomas recorded 13 catches, 192 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Pitt Transfer Portal Update

Thomas may be the first former Pitt player to commit to a new school, but there are still plenty more remaining. Most notably, All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles and wide receiver Kenny Johnson.

In other portal news, though, true freshman All-American cornerback Shawn Lee Jr., who reportedly entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1, announced his apparent return to Pitt for the 2026 season on Instagram on Jan. 5.

Pitt also landed its first portal commit on Jan. 4 in former Penn offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri.

