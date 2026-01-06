Pitt Schedules Visit With Texas Tech Transfer Pass Rusher
In this story:
Pitt has offered Texas Tech transfer Braylon Rigsby and is set to get a visit from him from Jan. 6-7.
Rigsby is a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility left. Standing at 6-foot-3, Rigsby has been listed as an outside linebacker, edge rusher and D-lineman. He has put up 25 tackles throughout his college career so far.
Rigsby's best season was during his redshirt freshman year, when he had 18 tackles. He didn't put up as many stats this past season, but he did see action in all 13 games.
Any player from Texas Tech's defense should be valued. Texas Tech had the third best defense in the country, holding opponents below 12 points per game. The team was ranked No. 4 in the country but lost to No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff.
Rigsby visited Oklahoma State on Jan. 5. There was no mention of an offer from Oklahoma State, and Rigsby retweeted the announcement of him visiting Pitt recently.
Building Back a Defense
Pitt has already seen some players lost to the transfer portal. The biggest loss would be star linebacker Rasheem Biles, who entered the portal on Jan. 2 and is rumored to go to Ohio State. Cornerbacks Davion Pritchard and Matthew Amofa have also entered the portal.
Especially after Pitt's other star linebacker, Kyle Louis, entered the NFL draft, there are a lot of holes to fill on the defensive end.
Pitt recently hired Joe Bowen, former defensive coordinator for Buffalo, as their new linebacker coach. Bowen had one of the best defenses in the MAC and has years of experience. If Rigsby were to play at the linebacker position, Bowen would utilize him well. Former Memphis linebacker Demarco Ward is also set to visit on Jan. 9.
Other Defensive Areas to Target
With a lot of departures, there are a lot of areas for Pitt to cover through the transfer portal. As mentioned before, getting new linebackers in the room is crucial. Pitt has a lot of redshirted freshmen who could prove themselves, but Braylan Lovelace is the only starter returning.
While Rigsby could play linebacker, he will likely be played as an edge rusher or D-lineman.
The cornerback position is also one that Pitt needs to target, which they have been doing. Former Maryland CB La'khi Roland is set to visit. As Pitt currently has one starting corner returning in Shawn Lee Jr., who announced his return to the Panthers after reportedly entering the transfer portal.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt TE Transfers to LSU
- Pitt Freshman All-American Returns for 2026
- Pitt Hires Long-Time Big Ten Safeties Coach
- Pitt Hires Buffalo LB Coach
- Pitt Hires New Special Teams Coordinator
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt
Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.