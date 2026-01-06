Pitt Schedules Visit With Texas Tech Transfer Pass Rusher

Pitt has offered Texas Tech transfer Braylon Rigsby and is set to get a visit from him from Jan. 6-7.

Texas Tech edge rusher transfer Braylon Rigsby will visit Pittsburgh (Jan. 6-7), his agent @AliBarnes_DSG tells @mzenitz. https://t.co/KVOIS2Dw0c — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 5, 2026

Rigsby is a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility left. Standing at 6-foot-3, Rigsby has been listed as an outside linebacker, edge rusher and D-lineman. He has put up 25 tackles throughout his college career so far.

Rigsby's best season was during his redshirt freshman year, when he had 18 tackles. He didn't put up as many stats this past season, but he did see action in all 13 games.

Any player from Texas Tech's defense should be valued. Texas Tech had the third best defense in the country, holding opponents below 12 points per game. The team was ranked No. 4 in the country but lost to No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Rigsby visited Oklahoma State on Jan. 5. There was no mention of an offer from Oklahoma State, and Rigsby retweeted the announcement of him visiting Pitt recently.

Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green offensive tackle Larry Moore III (74) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Braylon Rigsby (94) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Building Back a Defense

Pitt has already seen some players lost to the transfer portal. The biggest loss would be star linebacker Rasheem Biles, who entered the portal on Jan. 2 and is rumored to go to Ohio State. Cornerbacks Davion Pritchard and Matthew Amofa have also entered the portal.

Especially after Pitt's other star linebacker, Kyle Louis, entered the NFL draft, there are a lot of holes to fill on the defensive end.

Pitt recently hired Joe Bowen, former defensive coordinator for Buffalo, as their new linebacker coach. Bowen had one of the best defenses in the MAC and has years of experience. If Rigsby were to play at the linebacker position, Bowen would utilize him well. Former Memphis linebacker Demarco Ward is also set to visit on Jan. 9.

Other Defensive Areas to Target

With a lot of departures, there are a lot of areas for Pitt to cover through the transfer portal. As mentioned before, getting new linebackers in the room is crucial. Pitt has a lot of redshirted freshmen who could prove themselves, but Braylan Lovelace is the only starter returning.

While Rigsby could play linebacker, he will likely be played as an edge rusher or D-lineman.

The cornerback position is also one that Pitt needs to target, which they have been doing. Former Maryland CB La'khi Roland is set to visit. As Pitt currently has one starting corner returning in Shawn Lee Jr., who announced his return to the Panthers after reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt